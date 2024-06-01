Neuralink opens patient registry in the UK

By

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has opened its patient registry in the United Kingdom. The brain-computer interface startup is inviting individuals with specific neurological conditions to register for potential participation in future clinical trials in the country.

The registry, which can be viewed on Neuralink’s official website, noted that while no clinical trials are currently active in the UK, registration allows interested individuals to stay informed and potentially expedite their involvement when clinical trials do begin.

“The Patient Registry UK allows us to determine your preliminary eligibility for future Neuralink clinical investigations in the United Kingdom, and contact you in relation to such clinical investigations, Neuralink, and/or Neuralink’s technology,” the company’s Patient Registry page for the UK read.

Eligible participants in the UK include adults over 18 with conditions such as quadriplegia, paraplegia, vision loss, hearing loss, inability to speak, or major limb amputations. This is quite similar to the company’s requirements in the United States, which allowed 30-year-old Noland Arbaugh, who is paralyzed from the neck down, to become Neuralink’s first human patient.

It should be noted that inclusion on Neuralink’s UK patient registry does not guarantee a spot in a future trial, but it does mark a notable first step for those looking to try out the company’s brain-computer interface. So far, Neuralink only has one product — Telepathy — which allows users to use tech devices using their mind. Another product, Blindsight, has been teased by Elon Musk in a post on social media platform X.

Being an Elon Musk-related company, Neuralink tends to attract a notable amount of negativity from critics. However, there is little doubt that the company’s products have the potential to change lives. Arbaugh, for one, recently noted on X that thanks to his Neuralink device, he is now looking at ways for him to support himself, and perhaps even help out his family. Prior to receiving his Neuralink implant, Arbaugh noted that he had difficulties getting a job since he could not type fast enough.

Those who wish to join the Neuralink patient registry UK can click here.

