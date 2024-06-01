Tesla shareholders report receiving 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting invites

By

It appears that Tesla has started sending out invites to the 2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting. As could be seen in images of the invite that have been shared online, Tesla seems to be dubbing the event the 2024 Cyber Roundup.

The invite to the upcoming 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting is very straightforward, with the electric vehicle maker simply advising recipients to RSVP within 48 hours of the invitation’s receipt. The invitation also indicates that the 2024 Cyber Roundup will be held at Giga Texas, 1 Test Road, Austin, Texas, on June 13, 2024.

NEWS: Tesla has started sending out invites to their 2024 annual shareholder meeting at Giga Texas. pic.twitter.com/IVISLXtFr4 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 31, 2024

The 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting promises to be a pivotal event for the company, primarily because of Proposals Three and Four, which deal with Tesla’s proposed reincorporation from Delaware to Texas, as well as the ratification of Elon Musk’s 2018 CEO Performance Award, which was rescinded by a Delaware judge back in January 2024. Tesla has so far been putting a lot of effort into encouraging shareholders to vote for its proposals.

While invites for the 2024 Cyber Roundup are already being sent out, those who are looking to secure a slot in the special Giga Texas tour on June 12, 2024 are poised to wait some more. As per Tesla, the company will be choosing 15 TSLA stockholders who would be given an invitation to tour Giga Texas’s Model Y and Cybertruck production lines on the eve of the 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

The tour will be quite special as guests will be guided through the factory by CEO Elon Musk and Design Chief Franz von Holzhausen. The deadline for TSLA stockholders to submit their proof of voting is Friday, June 7, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Winners are expected to be announced before the date of the special Giga Texas tour.

Based on an investor survey, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas noted that Tesla’s proposal to ratify Elon Musk’s 2018 compensation plan might be approved by shareholders. “The majority of respondents (57%) expect Elon’s compensation package to be approved, outnumbering respondents who do not expect approval (23%) by more than 2:1. If Elon’s comp package is approved, majority (68%) expect Tesla stock price to react positively over the next three trading days (24% expect TSLA shares up 6-10%+, 44% expect TSLA shares up 3-5%, outnumbering those who expect the stock to be down upon approval by almost 6x,” the analyst wrote.

