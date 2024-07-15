New Tesla Model 3 Performance pulls off 10.65-second 1/4-mile run

By

The reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance is steadily establishing its reputation as the best-performing car in its price range, electric or otherwise. As shared recently on social media, a reengineered Model 3 Performance with a semi-stripped interior was able to complete a quarter-mile run in just 10.65 seconds at 128.05 mph.

The driver of the new Tesla Model 3 Performance, Travis Wills, shared some insights from his run in a post on a Tesla Model 3 and Y Performance Facebook Group. As per Wills, he reduced his Model 3’s weight by about 100 lbs by removing the vehicle’s passenger seats. Wills noted that he weighs over 200 lbs, so he noted that his Model 3’s semi-striped times will probably be comparable to a non-stripped vehicle with a lighter driver.

WORLD RECORD 2024 Model 3 Performance 1/4 mile & 0-60 mph!



1/4 mile in 10.65s@128.05mph



0-60 mph in 2.78s 🔥



The Model 3 was semi stripped with all passenger seats removed (-100 lbs), and fitted with 18” wheels with Hankook all season tires.



Provided by Travis Willis pic.twitter.com/3gwf0V3PiA — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) July 14, 2024

Apart from its removed seats, Wills’ reengineered Model 3 Performance was stock. It was even equipped with 235/45/18 Hankook All Season efficiency tires. The Tesla driver stated that he optimized his car by navigating to a Supercharger, so the vehicle’s battery temperature was conditioned. Wills noted that this enabled him to pull off consistently good runs.

As could be seen in Wills’ video, the reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance was able to go from 0-60 mph in just 2.78 seconds, quicker than the 2.9 seconds that is listed on Tesla’s official website. The Model 3 Performance was also able to complete the quarter mile in just 10.65 seconds at 128.05 mph.

While these numbers are not as impressive as the Tesla Model S Plaid, such performance is already stunning for a car like the Model 3. A 10-second quarter-mile, after all, was previously only possible with a Model S P100D, the electric vehicle maker’s previous flagship car. In 2019, the Model S Performance’s “Raven” upgrade set a record by running a quarter mile in 10.6 seconds at 127.55 mph. Prior to this, the Model S P100D’s quarter-mile runs were typically recorded at about 10.8 seconds at 125 mph.

This suggests that with just a few missing seats — or a lightweight driver as Wills suggested — the reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance could complete a quarter mile faster than the flagship Tesla Model S P100D. That’s insane value and performance for a vehicle that starts at just $54,990 before incentives.

New Tesla Model 3 Performance pulls off 10.65-second 1/4-mile run