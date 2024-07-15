By

Jim Cramer says Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is headed back to the elusive $1 trillion market cap after its recent run-up on the market, which has helped the stock recover early-year losses caused by a cautious growth rate narrative put out by the company.

Although he has never been able to truly pick a side, Jim Cramer has had bullish sentiments regarding Tesla in the past. At one point, Cramer did not believe there was any reason to bet against Tesla or its CEO Elon Musk.

However, he has flip-flopped on the automaker’s stock, indicating at one time he’d “take Ford over Tesla any day” and called the Cybertruck “the ugliest truck” because of its polarizing design.

It appears Cramer has re-entered a bullish narrative on the EV maker’s stock, and after a 40 percent increase in value over the past 30 trading days, the TV personality believes Tesla is back on its way to a $1 trillion valuation, mostly dependent on self-driving developments in China.

“This thing’s got a lot of momentum,” Cramer said regarding Tesla’s potential rollout of Robotaxis.

He believes China is the market where Tesla and its investors could see the most upside. This could be the biggest catalyst for the automaker reaching a $1 trillion market cap, which has happened before.

Tesla has tasted a $1 trillion market cap before. In late 2021 and early 2022, Tesla reached the valuation level, which made it the sixth most valuable company in the world, following Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.

The surge was mostly caused by Hertz’s commitment to buy 100,000 EVs from Tesla in October 2021. The deal was huge for the company, but it resulted in a not-so-happy ending for Hertz, as its CEO at the time, Stephen Scherr, resigned less than three years after committing to purchasing the EVs.

Hertz reported huge losses and started selling EV units as a result.

As of now, Tesla is still set to have its Robotaxi unveiling event on August 8. Last week, Bloomberg reported the company was delaying the event two months until October, but Tesla nor Elon Musk has confirmed this. With the company’s Q2 Earnings Call coming next week, we will likely get a concrete answer then.

