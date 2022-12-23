By

Tesla announced new Supercharger stations in North America, Europe, and Asia. All the new Supercharger locations were voted on by Tesla account holders during Fall 2022.

The following are the new Supercharger stations in North America.

Big Bear Lake, CA

Sylva, NC

Lake Okeechobee, FL

Morro Bay, CA

Dalton, GA

Listed below are the new Superchargers located in Europe.

Bolzano, Italy

Dresden, Germany

Rostock, Germany

Pecs, Hungary

Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Below are the new Supercharger stations in Asia.

Haenam, Korea

Pocheon, Korea

Ganghwa Island, Korea

Seodaemoon, Korea

Iida, Japan

Announcing our Fall 2022 Supercharger location winners—thank you to everyone who voted 🏆https://t.co/ZYdSgXYos5 — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) December 23, 2022

In November 2022, Tesla announced that it had established over 40,000 Superchargers worldwide. Tesla has the most expansive charging network to cater to its all-electric lineup. It recently started servicing non-Tesla electric drivers as well. The Supercharger network is a key pillar in Tesla’s ultimate goal for a sustainable future, especially in the auto industry.

Tesla kicked off its voting system for new Supercharging stations in October 2022. To vote, a person must have a Tesla account. To register a Tesla account, you can either own a Tesla vehicle or shop at Tesla’s online store. Voters can cast multiple votes from a list of proposed sites. They can also new submit a Supercharger location by filling out a form.

Every voting period last three months. The new Supercharger locations Tesla recently announced are from the Fall 2022 voting cycle. December marks the end of the first voting period. Tesla will likely start the next voting cycle in January, so be ready with your picks and proposals.

