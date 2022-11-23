Tesla has 40,000 “and counting” Superchargers worldwide

By

Tesla has 40,000 Superchargers worldwide, the company announced on its its Charging Twitter account. This makes the company the largest DC fast-charging network on Earth. The Supercharging network has been a key asset in Tesla’s role as leader of the EV industry.

40k Superchargers around the world — and counting pic.twitter.com/w6tShTkwPA — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) November 22, 2022

A recent report analyzing Tesla’s best-in-class return on invested capital noted that the Supercharger network played a part in Tesla’s “economic moat.”

By building out its own network of DC fast chargers, Tesla was able to prevent its customers from depending on other companies to charge while on the go. Tesla’s investment in its charging network has made it the largest DC fast-charging network in the world, and it’s only growing from there.

Tesla has begun opening the network to non-Tesla EVs and, according to the White House, has plans to do so in the U.S. by the end of 2022. In November 2021, Tesla launched its Supercharging Pilot Program in Europe, which allowed non-Tesla EVs to charge at its stations, following a tweet from Elon Musk stating that the charging network would open to other automakers.

Italy is the most recent European country to join the pilot program. Although not on the list for the pilot program, Australia will also see non-Tesla EVs at Supercharging stations. Leaders from the province of New South Wales confirmed that all Tesla Supercharger sites funded under the government’s ultra-fast charging grants would be available to all EVs.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Tesla has 40,000 “and counting” Superchargers worldwide