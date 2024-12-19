Tesla uses this Cybertruck wiper Easter Egg to help efficiency and aerodynamics

By

Tesla uses a little-known Cybertruck Easter Egg with the massive windshield wiper to help with efficiency and aerodynamics.

The Easter Egg is called “Aero Mode,” and it all has to do with the positioning of the obnoxiously large windshield wiper that Tesla installed on the Cybertruck.

According to the Cybertruck’s Lead Engineer, Wes Morrill, Aero Mode positions the wiper vertically along the A Pillar of the all-electric pickup.

It activates the mode automatically at higher speeds and helps decrease drag, which is a very important metric to minimize, especially for EVs, as it can greatly decrease range if it is not managed correctly.

Learned something new about the Cybertruck from @wmorrill3 yesterday. At higher speeds the wiper will move slightly and enter what’s called “aero mode” to help with efficiency and aerodynamics. Super cool to hear it directly from the guy who helped build it. pic.twitter.com/D7bLoT2fgT — Matt Wallace (@MattWallaceTech) December 19, 2024

The wiper will physically move to this position at higher speeds to help with range and aerodynamics.

Wallace said he has seen the wiper shift to this position while he drives his Cybertruck on the highway at certain speeds. Initially, he thought it was an issue with the wiper itself, thinking it was loose or not installed properly.

“Turns out it has a purpose,” he said.

It is just one of many features across the Tesla lineup that goes under the radar but was drafted up by company engineers to make the vehicle more efficient. Range loss and combating drag while driving an EV are usually always on the minds of the engineers at any manufacturer.

