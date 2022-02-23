NHTSA formally announces Lucid Air recall of 203 vehicles for safety issue

By

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has formally announced the recall of 203 Lucid Air sedans for a potential safety issue regarding the suspension system.

Yesterday, Teslarati reported that Lucid Group was communicating to vehicle owners that it had become aware of a potential defect involving a strut damper ring, which was installed in the wrong orientation. “Lucid has determined that a defect, which relates to motor vehicle safety, exists in certain 2022 Lucid Air vehicles,” it said in the communication, which Teslarati had access to.

The damper ring is a part supplied to Lucid by Thyssenkrupp Bilstein, according to documents.

“This condition may result in sudden loss of ground clearance, vehicle vibration, and front brake line damage, increasing the risk of a crash,” Lucid said. “A snap fail could occur without warning to the driver. If the failure causes damage to the electrical connections to the damper, the driver would receive a warning message station ‘Suspension Control Fault. Contact Service Center.’ If the failure results in a brake hose leak and the brake fluid level falls below 81.9% of the minimum recommended brake fluid volume, the driver would receive a warning message station ‘Brake Fluid Level Low. Refill Required, Contact Service Center,’ with an accompanying audible warning.”

This morning, the NHTSA formally added recall 22V090 to its database, showing Lucid’s first recall was official.

Lucid will resolve the problem with an inspection and adjustment, if necessary. Some owners reported that their vehicles were already inspected by the manufacturer with no evidence of any issue. However, if the strut is installed incorrectly, the replacement could take up to four hours. The repair will be performed at no additional cost to the customer. Lucid Customer Care will work with customers to arrange for a loaner vehicle or alternate transportation needed by the customer.

Several of the NHTSA’s documents regarding the Lucid recall are available below.

RCAK-22V090-3995 by Joey Klender on Scribd

RCLRPT-22V090-6449 (1) by Joey Klender on Scribd

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

NHTSA formally announces Lucid Air recall of 203 vehicles for safety issue