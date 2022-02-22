Lucid Air prepares for its first recall for strut damper replacement

By

Lucid Group is communicating to owners of the Air electric vehicle that it will be issuing a recall for front strut dampers that may have been manufactured by the supplier with the snap ring installed in the wrong orientation.

This will be Lucid’s first recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since it started deliveries of the Air Dream Edition sedan in October 2021. “Lucid has determined that a defect, which relates to motor vehicle safety, exists in certain 2022 Lucid Air vehicles,” it said.

Lucid sent an e-mail communication to owners last night, telling them to prepare for a recall to 2022 model year vehicles. “This condition may result in sudden loss of ground clearance, vehicle vibration, and front brake line damage, increasing the risk of a crash,” Lucid said in the e-mail. “A snap fail could occur without warning to the driver. If the failure causes damage to the electrical connections to the damper, the driver would receive a warning message station ‘Suspension Control Fault. Contact Service Center.’ If the failure results in a brake hose leak and the brake fluid level falls below 81.9% of the minimum recommended brake fluid volume, the driver would receive a warning message station ‘Brake Fluid Level Low. Refill Required, Contact Service Center,’ with an accompanying audible warning.”

The recall is 22V090. It is not yet available on the NHTSA website.

Lucid will inspect and fix the front strut dampers, if necessary. The entire process could take up to four hours, but customers should expect an hour wait at a minimum so technicians can determine the problem. Lucid said. It will be completed at no charge to the customer if service technicians are required to replace the strut dampers. Lucid Customer Care will work with customers to arrange for a loaner vehicle or alternate transportation needed by the customer, the company added.

This is the first recall for Lucid in nearly four months of deliveries. The automaker started rolling out some new features for DreamDrive, its semi-autonomous driving system, via Over-the-Air software update earlier in February.

Lucid’s full letter, sent to customers last night, is available below.

Lucid Air Recall 22v090 by Joey Klender on Scribd

