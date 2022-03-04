NHTSA requests public comments for updates to 5-Star Safety Ratings Program

By

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requests public comments on proposed new safety updates to its 5-Star Safety Ratings Program, also known as the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

The NCAP program provides star ratings for crash protection and rollover resistance. It also recommends advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and identifies the vehicles with ADAS technologies that pass NCAP’s performance tests.

The NHTSA recently published a notice that proposes significant upgrades to NCAP, listed below.

“NHTSA’s 5-Star Safety Ratings system helps consumers learn more about the safety of new and used vehicles and select the one that’s right for them. The proposed improvements will not only make the program more useful and informative but also keep up with the pace of innovation in vehicle safety,” said Dr. Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s Deputy Administrator.

Recommending four new driver-assistance technologies: lane-keeping support, pedestrian automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection and blind spot intervention.

Strengthening the current testing procedures and performance criteria for the driver-assistance technologies already included in NCAP.

Establishing a 10-year roadmap for future NCAP updates.

Requesting comment on ways to develop a meaningful ratings system for driver-assistance technologies.

Considering the potential addition of emerging vehicle technologies related to driver distraction, alcohol detection, seat belt interlocks, intelligent speed assist, driver monitoring systems and rear seat child reminder assist.

Discussing ways to provide a crash avoidance rating on the window sticker (Monroney label) on new and used vehicles.

“For the first time ever, NCAP includes technology recommendations not only for drivers and passengers but for road users outside the vehicle, like pedestrians. The proposal also seeks comment and a novel approach to tie technological change to reducing driver behaviors that contribute to many crashes, injuries and fatalities. We look forward to reviewing the comments we receive and considering them as we complete this important work,” said Cliff Deputy Administrator.

Comments about the NHTSA’s proposed upgrades to NCAP should refer to the docket number: NHTSA-2021-0002. All comments should be submitted no later than 60 days after March 3, 2022. The public can submit their comments about NHTSA-2021-0002 through the methods listed below.

Federal Rulemaking Portal: http://www.regulations.gov. Follow the online instructions for submitting comments.

Mail: Docket Management Facility, U.S. Department of Transportation, 1200 New Jersey Avenue S.E., West Building Ground Floor, Room W12-140, Washington, D.C. 20590- 0001.

Hand Delivery: 1200 New Jersey Avenue S.E., West Building Ground Floor, Room W12-140, Washington, D.C., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, except Federal Holidays.

The NHTSA’s proposal for new updates to the NCAP aligns with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (U.S. DOT) National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS). On Thursday, January 27, 2022, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the NRSS was the federal government’s plan to address roadway fatalities and serious injuries.

According to Buttigieg’s announcement, annual roadway fatalities declined for many years until progress plateaued in the last decade. During the pandemic, roadway fatalities increased at an alarming rate. The NRSS provides a roadmap to prevent tragic, avoidable deaths and severe injuries on the road.

Read the NHTSA’s proposal below.

