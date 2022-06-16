Nio launches a Model Y competitor with the ES7 SUV

By

On Wednesday, Chinese EV automaker Nio launched its new ES7 sports utility vehicle, as the competition within China’s EV sector continues to heat up. This is the first SUV application of the “Design for Autonomous Driving (AD).” This will be the company’s first SUV application, which is Nio’s latest design language.

“Nio Digital System for Evolving Smart Technology” consists of smart hardware, computing platform, operating system, smart algorithms, and smart applications, Nio said. “NIO Digital System embodies continuous development into a cohesive eco-system with sustainability in mind,” the company said.

As competition in the electric SUV category heats up, the ES7 joins Tesla’s Model Y and Model X as a contender in China. The ES7 has five seats and is slightly larger than the Tesla Model Y, which packs just over 76.2 cubic feet of space within its seat area. The ES7 also features Nio’s latest Design for AD. Nio claims a drag coefficient of 0.26, the same as the 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo 4s Cross Turismo.

The ES7 has a spacious interior that gives its consumers more room to maneuver within the cabin while also offering a luxurious and comfortable feel. “ES7’s interior continues the vision of a ‘second living room’ with sophistication and human touches,” Nio said. The ES7 has heating, ventilation, and massage functions which are included in the front seats. Heated rear seats are included, as is a power-adjustable seat back that can be adjusted from 23 to 31 degrees.

Nio will offer a 75-kWh Standard Range Battery Pack with an estimated range of 301 miles, a 100-kWh Long Range pack with an expected range of 385 miles, and a 150-kWh Ultralong Range Pack with an estimated range of 528 miles.

Nio’s prices for the ES7 are as follows:

ES7 Standard Range 75 kWh Battery Pack – RMB 468,000 before subsidies ($69,813.24)

ES7 Long-Range 100 kWh Battery Pack – RMB 526,000 before subsidies ($78,465.31)

Es7 Premier Edition – RMB 528,000 before subsidies ($78,763.66)

With BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service), the pre-subsidy price starts from RMB 398,000 ($59,371.09).

Nio is already accepting pre-orders through its app, with delivery set to begin on August 28.

