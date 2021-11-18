Nissan’s EV push accelerates as ARIYA crossover opens reservations

By

Nissan USA opened reservations for its all-electric crossover, the 2023 Nissan ARIYA. The reservation fee for the ARIYA is $500.

A few eligible customers who meet specific requirements can get two years of free EVgo membership plus $500 in charging credits with EVgo with their reservation. The Japanese automaker is expected to start ARIYA deliveries in the United States and Canada by Fall 2022.

Nissan ARIYA Price

Nissan is offering four versions of the electric ARIYA. The base ARIYA Venture+ has a listed MSRP of $45,950 before federal credits. The base ARIYA’s price is competitive in the market and might interest some car buyers, especially considering that after federal credits, it would cost around $38,450.

For comparison, the base Volkswagen ID.4’s MSRP is $39,995 before federal tax credits, after which, the German vehicle would cost about $32,495. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y Long Range has a starting price of $58,990 before options.

The other variants of the ARIYA are the Evolve+, which is priced at $48,950, the Premiere, which sells for $53,450. The ARIYA Platinum+ costs $58,950.

Nissan ARIYA Specs and Driver Assist System

Nissan claims the ARIYA Venture+ gets up 300 miles of range from an 87kWh battery and a 238 hp (178 kW) AC Synchronous Motor. The base ARIYA has Four Wheel Drive, Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist, and a CCS quick-change port.

The Platinum+ variant boasts a range of up to 265 miles while running on a 389 (178 KW) AC synchronous motor and reportedly the same 87KWh battery pack. Nissan’s e-4ORCE All-Wheel Drive drivetrain is only available with the ARIYA Platinum+. The top-tier ARIYA variant also has a motion-activated hands-free liftgate, and Nappa leather appointed seating.

Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist 2.0 includes guided freeway driving and lane change assistance. The ProPILOT Assist 2.0 has a hands-off driving feature that helps drivers navigate a single-lane highway with their hands off the wheel and their feet off the pedals. In addition, Nissan offers ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, which links with mapping data to recognize off-ramps and gentle curves, helping drivers navigate around them when necessary.

Nissan pushed back the release of its flagship ARIYA electric vehicle earlier this year, citing the semiconductor shortage as the main reason for the delay.

“One year ago, we made our announcement we were targeting the middle of this year, but after that, Covid-19 has lingered longer than we expected, and there is the issue of semiconductor shortages,” Nissan Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino said during a briefing.

Nissan opening the ARIYA up for reservations suggests some stabilization in the semiconductor supply chain, but not its definitive end. Tesla has been open about the supply chain challenges it faced this year. The leading EV automaker doesn’t seem to think supply chain challenges will end soon, although it remains hopeful for a positive outlook in the coming quarters.

