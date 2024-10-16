By

Nissan Ariya owners will gain access to Tesla Supercharger later this year.

According to Nissan, North American Charging Standard or NACS adapters will be available to Ariya drivers by the end of 2024. The adapter will enable Ariaya drivers to charge at Tesla Supercharger stations.

“This adapter will allow Ariya drivers to conveniently charge at compatible Tesla Supercharger locations – dramatically increasing the number of public charging locations available to Ariya. In 2025, Nissan will begin offering EVs for the U.S. and Canadian markets with a NACS port,” stated Nissan.

Rivian and General Motors are already offering NACS adapters to their EV drivers. Rivian is providing the NACS adapters for free to its customers. Meanwhile, GM charges EV owners an additional $225 per adapter. It is unclear if Nissan will charge Ariya drivers for the adapter.

The Japanese automaker recently launched the Nissan Energy Charge Network, improving charging services for EV owners. The network enables Nissan Ariya owners to use the MyNissan app to find charging stations, see real-time charger availability, and pay for charging.

Over 90,000 fast chargers across the United States are part of the Nissan Energy Charge Network, including those from Electrify America, Shell Recharge, ChargePoint, and EVgo.

