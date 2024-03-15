Nissan finds Honda as ideal partner in EV development project

By

Nissan and Honda have launched a partnership to develop electric vehicle projects. This ideal partnership is between two brands that are fighting to make Japanese companies relevant in an ever-growing slice of the greater automotive sector.

Nissan and Honda executives officially launched the partnership on Friday, stating that they had reached an agreement on a non-binding partnership that will establish electric vehicle and automotive intelligence projects.

Efficiency and execution is the name of the game for the partnership, according to Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, who believes that speed and coming through on projects in a prompt fashion will ultimately lead to a successful collaboration.

“We don’t have time,” Uchida said, according to the Associated Press. “It is significant that we have reached this agreement based on a mutual understanding that Honda and Nissan face common challenges.”

Although Nissan and Honda are two mainstays in the affordable sector of combustion engine vehicles, both companies have failed to make a splash in the EV segment.

It is getting to the point where companies need to begin developing some sort of baseline program for the future development of EVs because other companies are taking the transition to electrification very seriously.

“It is important to prepare for the increasing pace of transformation in mobility in the mid-to-long-term, and it is significant that we have reached this agreement based on a mutual understanding that Honda and Nissan face common challenges,” Uchida added.

Companies that lag behind too much risk becoming irrelevant or worse.

Honda’s Toshihiro Mibe said the companies’ “synergy” should be a great foundation for building effective, efficient, and competitive EV models:

“In this period of once-in-a-century transformation in the automotive industry, we will examine the potential for partnership between Nissan and Honda. Our study criteria will be whether the synergy of the technologies and knowledge that our companies have cultivated will enable us to become industry leaders by creating new value for the automotive industry.”

Japanese companies have largely fallen behind the curve in terms of EV development. Tesla and BYD have truly surpassed any competitors in the sector.

Toyota, which is the largest car company in the world and a Japanese company, has been reluctant to commit to a large-scale EV transitional effort, often referring to a more hybrid-based push for its strategies thus far.

Honda and Nissan’s newly announced partnership shows they are both serious about committing to an EV push, and it could potentially help offset some of the lagging that Japanese companies have unfortunately done. Two heads are better than one, and their expertise in automotive development could lead to an accelerated output of competitive EV models on a global scale.

