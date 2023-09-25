Nissan says all new vehicles for European market will be electric

By

Amidst an industry-wide transition to electric vehicles (EVs), Japanese automaker Nissan is the latest to announce a total switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) automobiles, at least in one key market. By the end of the decade, Nissan will only sell EVs in Europe, a company executive said this week.

Nissan said on Monday that all of its new models arriving in Europe will be fully electric, and the company will only sell EVs in the market by 2030, according to Reuters. The company joins automakers such as Volvo, Ford and Stellantis, as well as Nissan partner Renault, which have made similar commitments in either Europe or globally.

“There is no turning back now,” Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said of the Monday announcement. “Nissan will make the switch to full electric by 2030 in Europe — we believe it is the right thing to do for our business, our customers and for the planet.”

The company added that one of its two EV models confirmed for the European market will enter production at its Sunderland, England manufacturing facility. The statements also come after Nissan boosted its EV targets earlier this year with plans to debut 19 electric models by 2030. By fiscal year 2026, ending in March 2027, Nissan is aiming for 98 percent of its vehicle sales to be electric or hybrid.

Nissan was among the few major automakers to launch all-electric technology before it was popularized by Tesla. The Japanese automaker debuted the Nissan Leaf in 2010, though the company has more recently announced plans to phase the early EV out. Today, Nissan produces the Ariya EV, which faced some production issues earlier this year. The automaker also teased an EV conversion of the R32 Skyline GTR in March.

Additionally, Nissan joined several automakers and charging companies in officially adopting Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) over the summer, meaning future EVs for the North American market will include the U.S. automaker’s charging plug.

