Honda just premiered two crazy EV designs at CES

Honda just premiered two CRAZY electric vehicle designs at this year’s CES event in Las Vegas, and has plans to bring them to market with a launch in 2026.

Honda’s Saloon and Space-Hub vehicles are the first pieces of a wider introduction of the Honda 0 Series, which is based on the Saloon concept in North America. It will present these vehicles in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and South America, as well.

Saloon

Saloon is being labeled as the “flagship model” of the Honda 0 Series, and will sit on a dedicated EV platform. We’ve seen a lot of other automakers do this, and a good example of it is General Motors with the Ultium platform.

Honda’s Saloon delivers on the M/M, which stands for man maximum/machine minimum, a packaging concept that has a low and wide exterior and a spacious interior. This makes for more room for passengers while also eliminating difficult driving conditions that can come with larger cars.

It also features “excellent visibility and a sporty driving position” for a unique and one-of-a-kind experience.

It also will equip steer-by-wire, a popular technology feature of several new vehicles, including the Tesla Cybertruck. It is expected to hit the North American market in 2026.

Space Hub

The Space-Hub is much lighter on details, but it was developed under the theme that Honda calls “augmenting people’s daily lives.”

Honda describes the vehicle briefly:

“Realizing a spacious cabin and excellent visibility based on the “Thin, Light, and Wise” development approach, the Space-Hub offers a flexible space that immediately accommodates a variety of passengers and becomes a “hub” that connects people to each other and the outside world.”

Honda ‘H’ Badge

Honda has used the H badge since its launch in 1981. However, its next generation of EVs will feature a new “H” mark, which will “express the company’s determination to undergo a historic transformation as well as the ability to constantly pursue new challenges and advancements.”

All 0 Series EVs from Honda will be equipped with the new H badge.

Honda 0 Series Technology

Honda is bringing a lot of fresh ideas to the 0 Series lineup, one of which is to outline the entire family of vehicles by three core principles: Thin, Light, and Wise.

The company also wants to introduce new advancements in design, automated driving, connected technologies, performance, and battery efficiency.

–Artistic Design refers to the philosophy called “The Art of Resonance,” which brings together the environment, society, and users in harmony.

–ADAS and Automated Driving Features will be added to vehicles in the Honda 0 Series. This will start with ADAS, which the company first introduced in the Japan release of the Honda Legend. During the second half of the 2020s, Honda 0 Series models will have automated driving features, including wider-scale systems.

–Connected Technologies will help the cars learn the tendencies, behaviors, and preferences of a driver. They will also enhance the ownership experience.

-Enhanced Aerodynamic Performance will be one of the main focuses of the 0 Series, especially as Honda has years of motorsport experience.

-New Level of Battery Efficiency helps with a seamless transition to EVs for customers. Honda is planning to offer stress-free charging with the 0 Series, shortening charging time and leveraging new technology to minimize battery degradation.

