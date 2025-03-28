Elon Musk
OPINION: Tesla Vandalism lawsuit should be the first of many
The filing of a lawsuit by a Tesla owner who had his vehicle vandalized by a brainwashed member of what is being called the “Tesla Takeover” movement should be the first of many.
For the past few months, we have seen so many instances of intimidation by those who oppose Tesla, CEO Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump. These occurrences have been incredibly frequent and have varied in terms of their severity. It’s been as arbitrary as keying a car, and as violent as gunshots and Molotov cocktails being shot and thrown at showrooms.
The side of the perpetrators seems to be under the impression that President Trump and Musk are punishing those who have differing viewpoints as if their very livelihoods are under attack. The problem is, although government spending and some government programs are being modified or eliminated, there is no specific group being targeted, which is a big reason the use of the word “Nazi” has been baffling to me over the past few months.
That other side will have you believe there is a right-wing force that has taken over the government and aims to violate the rights of everyone who is unlike them. Ironically, it is precisely what the “protestors” are doing. Don’t agree with us? Okay. We’ll damage your vehicle.
Although the Trump administration and the FBI have set up specific measures to investigate instances of vandalism and hopefully eliminate it altogether, things have not truly calmed down. In fact, it seems it is getting worse.
However, a lawsuit filed by a victim of one of these senseless attacks has set a new precedent: damage my car, you will find yourself in a lawsuit:
🚨 The first-ever lawsuit against a man caught on video using Sentry Mode as he vandalized a Tesla has been filed.
An anonymous Tesla owner has sued Rafael Hernandez, who was arrested after Sentry Mode caught video of him keying a vehicle.
The Plaintiff is suing for infliction…
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 26, 2025
In actuality, this might be the best strategy for minimizing the instances of vandalism we have seen over the past several months. Nothing seems to be working, and the attackers, who appear to be of all shapes, sizes, and ages, only seem to be doing it more often, despite being caught on camera by Sentry Mode.
The suit that was filed against Rafael Hernandez, who keyed a Model X at DFW Airport, seeks $1m in damages. While it is unlikely he will be awarded that significant sum, what Hernandez ends up paying could be significantly more than just the amount of repairing the scratch.
This all funnels down to one specific point: Tesla drivers are simply that, people who drove to buy and drive a Tesla. Driving a car is not a political statement; it is, in many ways, simply a choice of convenience. People choose EVs for many reasons, with home charging, performance, and look being several of them.
Ask 100 Tesla owners why they bought the car, and I’m sure many would not say, “Because I love Elon Musk and agree with everything that comes out of his mouth.”
I am an Elon Musk fan, but I don’t agree with everything he has done or will do. I don’t agree with everything my parents, my friends, or my family do. I am not a loyalist to anyone except myself. This is where I find the vandalism to be so distasteful.
If Toyota’s CEO came out and said things that were controversial, for example, “We’re not transitioning to EVs because we don’t feel it’s the right time with demand,” something that was stated a few years ago as a part of their strategy, do you think Tesla owners were keying Toyotas? No.
Support brands that line up with your ideologies. Avoid ones that don’t. People of all ages do this peacefully. If you want to hurt a brand, don’t give them or their customers your money. Keying a Tesla might result in both with this initial lawsuit.
The point is, there is a right way and a wrong way to go about this. Vandalism is not the right way. Not only are you disrupting someone’s life who has nothing to do with Tesla, but now you’re putting yourself in the line of fire for a particularly substantial sum of money. Additionally, you’re not winning over any fans with this type of reaction. Nobody said “I now see their point since they keyed my car, I agree with them.”
I am hopeful that this lawsuit will encourage Tesla to go after the violent vandals who have attacked its stores. I am hopeful that this lawsuit will encourage Tesla owners to go after the violent vandals who have had their cars damaged by senseless people who have differing political views.
Perhaps this is the move that will start to bring down the frequency of these attacks.
Elon Musk
Tesla vandal who lit Las Vegas repair center on fire arrested
A vandal in Las Vegas who lit a Tesla repair center on fire has been arrested, bringing a name and face to the crime that engulfed vehicles and a structure in flames.
Officers in Las Vegas arrested Paul Kim, a 36-year-old, on Wednesday. He faces charges of arson and possessing an explosive device.
The Tesla repair center at 6260 West Badura Avenue was set aflame on March 18 at around 2:45 a.m. In total, five vehicles were set on fire, as well as the building itself. It was one of the more notable instances of vandalism against Tesla in recent months, but police now have their culprit.
Las Vegas Metro Police Department Sheriff Dori Koren described the weapons Kim used to execute the attack:
“He used what appeared to be multiple Molotov cocktails and firearms to conduct his attack.”
As the instances of attacks on Tesla continue to be publicized, we are now seeing considerable pushback from owners, the company, and even the United States government regarding what it calls “domestic terrorism.”
Owners are now filing lawsuits against those who vandalize their vehicles, as the first civil suit against a vandal was filed in Texas yesterday.
Great
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2025
Tesla has not made any moves itself against the vandals, but we expect the company to potentially enter some litigation against groups or politicians that incite violence against its property and the owners of its vehicles.
Additionally, the U.S. government has utilized the FBI to probe incidents against Tesla as a part of them being constituted as instances of domestic terrorism. Earlier this month, the Bureau established a specific task force to handle Tesla-related attacks.
“The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response,” FBI head Kash Patel said on X. “This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice.”
Elon Musk
Elon Musk clarifies Trump tariff effect on Tesla: “The cost impact is not trivial”
The U.S. President has stated that Elon Musk stayed silent and provided no input in the administration’s tariffs.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to implement a 25% tariff on non-U.S.-made vehicles starting next week would affect American electric car maker Tesla.
This was confirmed by CEO Elon Musk in a recent post on social media platform X.
Musk and Trump
While Elon Musk works closely with the Trump administration due to his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the U.S. president has emphasized that the Tesla CEO never asks for favors. This was highlighted in his recent comments, when he stated that Elon Musk stayed silent and provided no input in the administration’s 25% auto tariffs.
When asked by reporters if the new tariffs would be good for Tesla, Trump noted that they may be “net neutral or they may be good.” The U.S. president also pointed to Tesla’s automotive plants in Fremont, California and Austin, Texas, which produce vehicles that are sold in the country. “Anybody that has plants in the United States — it’s going to be good for them,” Trump noted.
Tesla Affected
In a post on X, Elon Musk clarified that the Trump administration’s tariffs would affect the prices of vehicle parts that are sourced from other countries. This was a concern that Tesla previously outlined in a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative, which noted that even with “aggressive localization” of its supply chain, “certain parts and components are difficult or impossible to source within the United States.”
As per Musk in his recent post on X, the cost impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs is no joke. “To be clear, this will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial,” Musk wrote in his post.
Potential Effects
Reactions to Musk’s comments from users of the social media platform were varied, with some speculating that the Trump auto tariffs could result in Teslas becoming more expensive in the United States. Despite this, the potential increases in Tesla’s vehicle prices might not be as notable as other cars, particularly those that are produced outside the country.
Elon Musk
Tesla vehicles hit by ATV, suspect caught by Sentry Mode
Police used security footage from Tesla Sentry Mode to arrest a suspect who damaged 3 Teslas using a mini ATV.
Tesla Sentry Mode caught a suspect hitting Tesla cars with an ATV. A Texarkana man sits in jail after allegedly damaging Tesla vehicles with an ATV on Tuesday, March 25.
The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) arrested 33-year-old Demarqeyun Cox for reportedly damaging three Tesla vehicles. He faces charges of criminal mischief and failure to identify. According to police, surveillance cameras on the first Tesla damaged revealed Cox using a small ATV to smash into it. The suspect allegedly hit two other Teslas as well.
Tesla Sentry Mode played a big role in providing footage for the police and nabbing the suspect. With Tesla attacks on the rise, Sentry Mode will likely become a more useful feature to owners.
Police received two reports of a suspect damaging Teslas. The first report came from Golden Palace on Summerhill Road, where police retrieved footage from a Tesla vehicle, showing a man on a mini four-wheeler ramming it at full speed. After the first report, officers started searching for the suspect. Then another call reported a damaged Tesla at Lowe’s parking lot.
An officer soon spotted Cox on a mini four-wheeler near Summerhill and New Boston Roads. He matched the man in the video from the Tesla vehicle. Cox gave a fake name at first. However, police were able to correctly identify him and took him into custody.
“In the initial incident, he rammed the car with the four-wheeler, and [in] the two subsequent incidents, he actually used some kind of tool to scratch the word ‘Elon’ into the paint of the vehicles there. He has not told us what his motivation was in doing that is or was,” Shawn Vaughn with TTPD told KSLA local news.
Tesla attacks have grown rampant across the United States as Elon Musk continues to be a divisive figure. People who disagree with Musk’s politics have started vandalizing Tesla vehicles, stores, and Superchargers across the country.
The FBI has created a task force to crack down on the Tesla attacks and labeled them a form of “domestic terrorism.” As of this writing, the Tesla attacks have not resulted in injuries or fatalities.
OPINION: Tesla Vandalism lawsuit should be the first of many
Tesla best-rated car brand in UK, beats Toyota in reliability: survey
Tesla Unveils Model Y RWD 110 customized for Singapore
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
Trending
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
-
News1 week ago
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Elon Musk confirms two measures Tesla is taking to fight vandalism
-
Elon Musk3 days ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s simple message to vandals
-
News2 weeks ago
SpaceX rescue mission for stranded ISS astronauts nears end — Here’s when they’ll return home
-
News2 weeks ago
U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison
-
News5 days ago
Tesla’s Giga Berlin director responds to anti-Musk criticism
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla owners doxxed by controversial anti-DOGE website in clear intimidation tactic