Tesla arsonist set himself on fire after throwing Molotov cocktail: authorities

An arson attempt targeting a Tesla charging station in South Carolina left the suspect engulfed in flames and facing up to 20 years in prison, authorities have stated.

The suspect allegedly torched three chargers in a protest against President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, scrawling anti-Trump graffiti before accidentally setting himself ablaze with his own Molotov cocktails, as noted in a New York Post report.

Arsonist Burns Self in Tesla Protest

Federal prosecutors stated that 24-year-old Daniel Clarke-Pounder hurled five Molotov cocktails at a Tesla charging station in North Charleston, igniting three chargers while leaving messages like “f–k Trump” and “long live the Ukraine” in the area. Witnesses reported that Clarke-Pounder caught fire mid-act, with one device scorching his back as he fled, according to a police report cited by WCBD.

“The suspect had accidentally caught their own back on fire while throwing the devices,” an initial police report noted. Clarke-Pounder was arraigned in federal court, though his injuries remained undisclosed.

Backlash Targets Musk’s Tesla Empire

The fiery incident follows a wave of hostility toward Tesla, fueled by Musk’s leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under U.S. President Donald Trump. Over the past months, Teslas have been subjected to vandalism incidents, and some locations have been shot up. In some cases, Tesla locations have been attacked with Molotov cocktails.

Officials such as President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi have issued stern warnings against those who wish to attack Tesla and its customers. Trump, for one, pledged that anyone caught attacking American companies like Tesla will “go through hell.”

“No Place in Our Community”

Acting U.S. Attorney Brook B. Andrews condemned the attack, stating, “While we will defend the public’s right to peaceful protest, we will not hesitate to act when protest crosses the line into violence and mayhem.

“These kinds of attacks have no place in our community… We must remain united in our commitment to safety and respect for all, regardless of political differences.”