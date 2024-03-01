Hyundai IONIQ 5 N becomes a finalist in the 2024 World Car Awards

By

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N is one of the top three finalists for the 2024 World Performance Car.

The World Car Awards is an annual event with over 100 international jurors who test-drive and vote on vehicles eligible to compete. The final winners of the World Car Awards will be announced on March 27 during the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

“Hyundai Motor’s nominations for this year’s competition reflect the company’s growing stature on the global stage and build on its past success at the World Car Awards. Previously, Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 were back-to-back triple winners of the 2022 and 2023 World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle, and World Car Design of the Year, respectively,” said the South Korean car company.

Hyundai launched the IONIQ 5 N last year. It is designed to enter a new segment of high-performance electric vehicles, offering new technologies and enhancing racetrack capabilities. The IONIQ 5 N also represents the first step to electrifying Hyundai’s “N” models.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 have been winning award after award lately. Recently, the IONIQ 6 received a Top Safety Pick+ Award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) organization. Meanwhile, the IONIQ 5 received a Top Safety Pick Award from the IIHS.

The IONIQ electric vehicles were just two of 16 Hyundai Motor Company cars that recently won IIHS 2024 awards. A few awards went to other brands under the Hyundai Motor Company, including Kia and Genesis.

Given the South Korean Company’s vehicle offerings, it is no surprise that the Hyundai and Kia brands combined placed second in US EV sales. Hyundai Motor Company beat Detroit-based legacy automakers Ford and General Motors.

The Asian automaker significantly trailed behind the United States’ top EV company, Tesla. Hyundai seems determined to maintain its top two spot as it moved up the production start date at its Georgia EV production plant.

