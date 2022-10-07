PepsiCo. confirms it will receive Tesla Semi truck on Dec. 1 at two facilities

By

PepsiCo. confirmed this morning that it is set to receive the Tesla’s electric Semi truck on December 1 at two of its California facilities.

“We can confirm our first electric Tesla Semis Dec. 1, 2022, supporting our Frito-Lay plant in Modesto, CA, + our PepsiCo beverages plant in Sacramento,” the company said in a statement today. “We’re looking forward to this next step in our #PepsiCoPositive journey + will provide more details once we have taken delivery.”

We can confirm our first electric Tesla Semis Dec. 1 2022, supporting our Frito-Lay plant in Modesto, CA, + our PepsiCo beverages plant in Sacramento. We’re looking forward to this next step in our #PepsiCoPositive journey + will provide more details once we have taken delivery. — PepsiCo (@PepsiCo) October 7, 2022

Last night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tweeted that the Semi had officially started production and would be delivered to PepsiCo. on December 1.

PepsiCo. first preordered the Tesla Semi in late 2017 after the vehicle was unveiled. It has been expecting delivery for several years, but supply chain shortages and battery constraints delayed the initial production of the vehicle. Musk had stated in an email to employees in 2020 that it was time to ramp up “volume production” of the Semi, but COVID-19 derailed these plans as the response to the virus shut down commerce and delayed projects across the sector.

Tesla announced earlier this year that it would delay the release of new products in 2022, but the company has been able to defy many of the issues that have plagued other companies. Tesla pushed production of the Cybertruck to early 2023 and essentially slashed any possibility of a new production project beginning. The company’s ability to launch production of the Semi when it was planning on delaying new projects until 2023 is impressive, and could ultimately be a sign of good things to come.

Frito Lay, a PepsiCo. brand, operates the Modesto, California plant, and has been preparing for the arrival of the Semi for some time. The company has been installing Megachargers at the site and testing the Semi when it is available.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more.

PepsiCo. confirms it will receive Tesla Semi truck on Dec. 1 at two facilities