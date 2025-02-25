Petition to revoke Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship sees 242k signatures

By

A petition to revoke Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship is progressing through Canada’s House of Commons.

The petition calls for the revocation of Musk’s Canadian citizenship due to his political leanings and his work with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The petition:

As noted in a report from The Hill, the petition against Musk’s citizenship was filed by Qualia Reed, an author from Nanaimo, British Columbia.

The petition has gained support from a number of officials, such as Democrat MP Charlie Angus. Angus is a notable and vocal critic of the Tesla CEO.

By Saturday evening, the petition has garnered over 34,000 signatures from across Canada. Electronic petitions in Canada require 500 or more signatures to be presented to the House of Commons.

Elon Musk was born in South Africa, and he is currently an American citizen, but he also holds Canadian citizenship thanks to his mother, Maye Musk.

Maye Musk was born in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The claims:

As per the petition, Musk’s Canadian citizenship must be revoked because he has engaged in activities that go against the national interest.

The petition also accused Musk of using his wealth and power to influence Canada’s elections.

Following is the petition’s text: Petition to the Prime Minister Whereas: Elon Musk has engaged in activities that go against the national interest of Canada; He has used his wealth and power to influence our elections; He has now become a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty; and The attempts of Elon Musk to attack Canadian sovereignty must be addressed. We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada , call upon the Prime Minister to revoke Elon Musk’s dual citizenship status, and revoke his Canadian passport effective immediately.

The petition was opened for signatures on February 20, 2025, and it is expected to be closed on June 20, 2025.

As of writing, the petition has garnered a total of 242,024 signatures across Canada.

Ontario has submitted the most signatures for the petition, with 89,997 reported as of writing. British Columbia is second, with 50,147 signatures, and Quebec is third with 42,014 signatures as of writing.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Petition to revoke Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship sees 242k signatures