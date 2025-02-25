By

Tesla Cybertruck will be getting one highly-anticipated feature that many owners questioned whether it would have the necessary hardware for: Adaptive Headlights.

Tesla is ready to roll out Adaptive, or Matrix, Headlights on the new Model Y as deliveries begin in March. The headlights use the external cameras to identify vehicles in its direct line of vision, which, in most vehicles, would cause high beams to flip off.

However, certain pixels in the Tesla headlight will dim, keeping visibility for both the driver of the Tesla and the driver of other vehicles at a maximum.

Here’s a good visual of how they work:

It’s a feature that has been available in other markets, Europe most notably, but Tesla has worked with regulatory agencies to get it rolled out in the U.S., and the company has already confirmed it will roll out to other vehicles.

Although it was not explicitly named by Tesla execs who said the Adaptive Headlights would make their way to vehicles across the lineup, many thought the Cybertruck would receive the feature, especially based on its popularity and prowess.

But there was no direct confirmation, until now.

Lars Moravy, VP of Vehicle Engineering for Tesla, confirmed that the Cybertruck would get the Adaptive Headlights, in a post on X:

Yes — Lars (@larsmoravy) February 21, 2025

This confirmation solidified that the Cybertruck does have the necessary hardware to enable Matrix Headlights, which is something the company will work on rolling out in the future.

As of right now, Teslarati can confirm Tesla is rolling out the feature with the new Model Y first. It will then make its way to other vehicles as time goes on, but we cannot confirm which cars in the lineup are taking priority. We estimate that it will make its way to the new Model Y, legacy Model Y, and both iterations of Model 3 before the Cybertruck, and then Model S and Model X.

We made this prediction based on the fact that the mass market vehicles would get the feature initially.

