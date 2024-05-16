PHOTOS: Northern Lights provide stellar U.S. views as Starlink put under pressure by solar storm

By

Last weekend, Earth was directly hit by a major Solar storm, and millions were treated to a view of the Northern and Southern lights for the first time.

The storm triggered the Northern Lights to descend much further south than normal, providing brilliant moving lights in the skies usually reserved for those in the far northern and southern hemispheres.

Despite its raw beauty, the storms were a major cause of concern among satellite operators, including SpaceX, which, as of this writing, has 5,999 Starlink satellites orbiting around Earth.

Elon Musk posted, acknowledging that it would be a major test for their constellation, which had previously lost satellites due to Solar storm activity.

Major geomagnetic solar storm happening right now. Biggest in a long time. Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure, but holding up so far. pic.twitter.com/TrEv5Acli2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2024

The Vice President of Starlink Engineering, Michael Nicolls, posted that all of their Starlink satellites, including those recently launched, survived the storm. The satellites that were recently launched were at a much greater risk as atmospheric drag increases and could cause an unintentional de-orbit.

We’re not done with #NorthernLights photos right? Still going through my treasure chest of content and I think I have a new favorite. The colors, banding, pillars and arcs were just unbelievable to watch explode in the northwestern sky during this solar storm substorm. pic.twitter.com/LuyMt7o4Zc — Nick Stewart (@NStewWX) May 13, 2024

A beautiful view of the Aurora Borealis from Nick Stewart who was in South Dakota.

As noted earlier, the Northern Lights were visibly much further South, including South Florida. The red hue of the lights seen from Florida is due to the Aurora being at a much higher altitude than the greens and blues seen further North.

Occasional pillars, but mostly a diffuse red glow at this point. Still incredible this far south. Taken along US-27 west of Fort Lauderdale, FL at 11:45pm. #aurora @NWSMiami @TweetAurora @AuroraNotify pic.twitter.com/m22PdWkRVL — Luke Culver (@LukeCulverWx) May 11, 2024

One of the last major storms, known as the Carrington Event, occurred in 1859 with Aurora being visible as far South as Cuba. That storm ignited telegraph lines at the time, causing major outages. While this storm wasn’t as strong, there is always a risk to our current infrastructure, and luckily, it seems no satellite operators suffered any major damage or losses, and ground power stations suffered no blackouts.

The Sunspot that caused the Coronal Mass Ejections has now rotated away from Earth, but it doesn’t mean we are out of the line of fire, as a new one could pop up at any time and send another one our way. This storm provided a great test for satellite operators who now have valuable data to help sturdy their satellites against future Solar storms.

Northern lights over Mount Shasta in California, during the historic solar storm last night! #aurora pic.twitter.com/g5EBmPQ7WX — Jeff Boyce (@Negative_Tilt) May 11, 2024

I’m sorry I didn’t share this sooner. Check out this AMAZING shot of the Northern Lights that was taken between Friday night & Saturday morning. This photo features the trifecta: Aurora Borealis, Milky Way & Mount St. Helens. Thanks to Ian Reed for sharing! pic.twitter.com/aqRGyJfvWv — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) May 15, 2024

Northern lights over NE Ohio. pic.twitter.com/FrdW1pR9M5 — Michael Collier (@MikeACollier) May 11, 2024

A super rare display of aurora borealis / northern lights washed over the Bay Area early this morning ✨ 📷 by Pankaj Bhargava @punksworld on IG pic.twitter.com/FlWGpLUIi3 — DoTheBay (@DoTheBay) May 11, 2024

