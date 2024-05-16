By

Hyundai plans to release the GV90, a full-sized electric sport utility vehicle under the Genesis brand, by late 2025.

The South Korean automaker plans to start manufacturing the Genesis GV90 by December 2025, people familiar with the matter told KED Global. The Genesis GV90 is based on the Neolun concept, which features coach doors without B-pillars. The concept also featured the Korean floor heating system in the car called ondol.

Hyundai has already sent a request for quotation (RFQ) to major partners with details about its plans for the Genesis GV90. Based on the RFQ, the car manufacturer aims to reach an annual production capacity of 210,000 units for the GV90.

The upcoming Genesis GV90 will be built on Hyundai’s next-generation EV platform, eM. Hyundai and Kia—another Hyundai Motor Group brand—electric vehicles are built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The company plans to replace the E-GMP with the Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA).

Hyundai’s IMA platform can be divided into two EV platforms: the eM for all EV segments and the eS for special vehicles, like purpose-built vehicles (PBVs). The auto company estimates that its IMA platform could cut its costs by 20% for its next-gen EVs.

Hyundai’s next-generation platforms will offer various battery options, including a nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery and a more affordable iron-phosphate (LFP) battery.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai to release Genesis GV90 EV by late 2025