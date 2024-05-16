By

Tesla Giga Berlin’s treehouse protesters camp have been permitted to stay by the Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court.

On Thursday, May 16, the Brandenburg police filed a complaint about the treehouse camp protesting against Tesla Giga Berlin’s expansion.

Earlier this year, the local police requested a strict ban on entering the buildings throughout the camp. In response to the Brandenburg police’s claim, the Tesla Giga Berlin treehouse protesters filed for an application with the Postdam Administrative Court.

In March, the Postdam Administrative Court ruled that the Brandenburg police’s requirements did not consider the fundamental right of freedom of assembly “to the necessary extent. After the Postdam Administrative Court released its decision, the Brandenburg police filed a complaint with the OVG Berlin-Brandenburg.

The Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court (OVG) rejected the complaint and ruled in favor of the Tesla treehouse protesters camp. It stated that the Brandenburg police “did not sufficiently substantiate” security concerns. The OVG’s decision can not be appealed.

The Tesla Giga Berlin treehouse protest was initially supposed to last until May 20, 2024. A spokesperson from the “Stop Tesla” initiative announced that the treehouse protest’s occupation will be extended.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Giga Berlin Treehouse protesters permitted to stay