Polestar and SK On sign battery agreement for Polestar 5 GT

Polestar and SK On signed a battery supply agreement for cell modules for the upcoming Polestar 5 electric 4-door GT.

“Our relationship with SK On has been fruitful following our initial MOU and their investment in our brand. Polestar 5 is developing at pace and will feature this high-capacity battery to provide the performance expected of our grand tourer,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

The Polestar 5 will use SK On’s high nickel battery cell modules consisting of ultra-long 56 cm cells with high energy density. According to Polestar, the South Korean battery manufacturer’s 56 cm cells offer high-performing chemistry, fast charging, efficient discharging, and a “superior” driving range.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Polestar on its top-tier EV model. We will solidify our partnership with Polestar and create new opportunities through this agreement,” noted SK On CEO Jee Dong-seob.

During the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June, Polestar presented its new Polestar 5 prototype. At the time, the company expected the Polestar 5 GT sedan to achieve over 300 miles of range from a 103 kWh battery. The Polestar 5 will compete with cars like the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.

Earlier this year, Polestar announced that it will adopt Tesla NACS from 2025 to access the Supercharger Network across the United States and Canada. The Polestar 5 GT’s expected release is 2024, so it might be equipped with Tesla NACS.

