A new study commissioned by electric vehicle maker Polestar has found something interesting about EV buyers in the United States. As it turned out, 55% of EV owners in the US actually bought their vehicles for reasons outside of the cars’ environmental benefits.

Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America, mentioned that the idea of luxury is being redefined today, and this is quite evident in the electric vehicle sector.

“The idea of luxury being defined by what’s ‘under the hood’ has been replaced in the electric era with the prioritization of seamless connectivity, integration into existing digital ecosystems, and good UX design.

“People are switching to electric cars for more than just environmental reasons, and Polestar’s focus on in-vehicle technology means they can have everything they want in an environmentally friendly package,” Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America, said.

But while the environment is not necessarily the most notable driver for EV purchases in the United States, the study found that younger drivers were much more concerned about appearing environmentally conscious than older buyers.

According to Polestar, the environment was the most important consideration for 12% of Gen Z EV buyers who are between 18 and 24 years old today. That’s twice as high as Zoomers (ages 25-41) and three times higher than Baby Boomers (ages 57-74).

Also interesting in Polestar’s study was how different age groups found EV brands to be trustworthy. Newer EV-only carmakers such as Tesla, Polestar, Rivian, and Lucid were seen as credible by 57% of Millennials. However, only 28% of Baby Boomers stated that they had faith in the industry’s new EV players.

Polestar’s study was performed by a third-party company, which polled over 5,000 vehicle owners in the United States.

