Hertz expands EV offerings with new Polestar partnership for 65,000 vehicles

Hertz Corporation announced today it had reached and announced a new global partnership with Sweden’s Polestar to purchase up to 65,000 vehicles over five years.

Hertz will now offer the Polestar 2 after bringing on Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y into its rental fleet late in 2021.

“We are excited to partner with Polestar and look forward to introducing their premium EV products into our retail and rideshare fleets,” Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz, said. “Today’s partnership with Polestar further builds on our ambition to become a leading participant in the modern mobility ecosystem and doing so as an environmentally-forward company. By working with EV industry leaders like Polestar, we can help accelerate the adoption of electrification while providing renters, corporate customers, and rideshare partners a premium EV product, exceptional experience, and lower carbon footprint.”

Today, Polestar and @Hertz announced a partnership that will see Hertz purchase up to 65,000 cars over 5 years. The partnership will enable us to create even more opportunities to discover just how good Polestar cars are. pic.twitter.com/RK5zfuzXIP — Polestar (@PolestarCars) April 4, 2022

Hertz said it will purchase up to 65,000 vehicles that will be provided over a five-year span, with initial availability expected to begin in Spring 2022.

After announcing the purchase of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles in October, Hertz became the rental entity with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. Hertz said the Polestar fleet will be available to business and leisure customers, and also its rideshare drivers “to further accelerate electrification.”

“Polestar is committed to accelerating the move to electric mobility with a fascinating and innovative product portfolio,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said. “We are delighted that Hertz has chosen Polestar as a strategic partner on their road to electrification. The partnership with a global pioneer like Hertz will bring the amazing experience of driving an electric car to a wider audience, satisfying a broad variety of our mutual customers’ short- and longer-term mobility requirements. For many of them, it may be the first time they have driven an EV, and it will be a Polestar.”

For now, only the Polestar 2 will be a part of the deal, Hertz said. “Polestar 2 brings avant-garde Scandinavian design and leading in-car technology. Polestar 2 includes the world’s first infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS with Google built-in for the premium EV segment, in a driver-oriented, dynamic driving package,” Hertz described in their press release announcing the partnership.

In late March, Polestar announced the introduction of the Polestar 2’s Single Motor trim level to the United States market. The EPA rates the Polestar 2 Single Motor vehicle with 270 miles of range. It packs an identical battery pack as the Dual Motor trim, a 78-kWh battery pack with 231 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is front-wheel-drive, and thanks to its capability to charge at 150 kWh with a DC fast charger, the Polestar 2 can gain 80 percent charge in just 40 minutes.

Hertz told Teslarati initial orders will be model year 2022’s for the international division, with 2023 Polestar 2s in the United States. Other models could be included in the future, the company told us.

