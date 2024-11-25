By

Tesla’s Shanghai Megafactory seems to be closing in on completion. This was, at least, hinted at in recent updates that were shared on social media.

Similar to the Lathrop Megafactory, the Shanghai Megafactory is designed to produce Megapack batteries. During his opening remarks at the Tesla third quarter 2024 earnings call, Elon Musk stated that the Shanghai Megafactory will start with a 20 GWh per year run-rate when it starts operations in Q1 2025.

While Tesla has been providing updates about the Shanghai Megafactory every so often, actual videos of the facility’s buildout have been quite scarce. This was partly due to Tesla China reportedly restricting the airspace around and near the Giga Shanghai complex. Thus, while it was no secret that the Shanghai Megafactory was being built over 2024, very few images of the project have been shared online.

That is, at least, until recently, with TSLA retail investor @WR4NYGov sharing a number of images that were taken near the Shanghai Megafactory from a source that reported opted to remain anonymous. As can be seen in the photos, the Shanghai Megafactory seems all but complete, and it definitely looks like it will be ready to start producing Megapack batteries in the first quarter of 2025.

The Shanghai Megafactory is expected to help Tesla Energy grow to record highs. During the Q3 2024 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that it would not be long before Tesla starts shipping 100 GWh a year of stationary storage. Facilities like the Shanghai Megaactory are expected to play a pivotal role in Tesla’s efforts to grow its energy business.

“It won’t be long before we’re shipping 100 GWh a year stationary storage at Tesla. And will that — I mean, that will ultimately grow, I think, to multiple TWh per year. It has to actually in order to have a sustainable energy future. If you’re not at the terawatt scale, you’re not really moving the needle,” Musk stated.

