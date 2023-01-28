Porsche dominates Formula E’s first races

By

Porsche and Porsche-powered teams have quickly dominated in the first two races of the Formula E calendar.

TAG Heuer Porsche driver, Pascal Wehrlein, took first place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, yesterday, following a nail-biting second-place finish in Mexico City two weeks ago. Similarly, Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti Autosport traded off first and second position with Wehrlein, taking his Porsche-powered gen 3 car to a first-place finish in Mexico and second in Saudi Arabia. Leading to the question, are the Porsche-powered teams in for a dominating season?

This being the first season with a new car, there’s no surprise that the relatively fresh faces of Jake Dennis and Pascal Wehrlein took to the top of the leaderboards. Compared to last season, this is quite the departure, as both Porsche and Andretti finished middle of the pack. Clearly, both teams’ driver changes have resulted positively at the start of this season.

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Sam Bird finished third, his first podium in almost two years and his 100th race in Formula E. While NEOM McLaren’s René Rast secured the fastest lap, earning extra points for his team on top of a 5th place finish.

Currently, Jake Dennis still leads the overall leaderboard in points with 44 to Wehrlein’s 43, while a distant third place Sebastien Buemi has 23 points. These results seem to reflect in the Team standings where Avalanche Andretti holds a commanding lead of 58 points over second place TAG Heuer Porsche with 49. Though at such an early point in the season, team standings are still very much up in the air, with plenty of movement possible in the coming races.

Watching the racing, the change in technology to the third generation of vehicle has benefitted Formula E overall, with cars clearly quicker and more agile than in previous generations and racing far closer with the car’s smaller footprint. Overall, it was a far more exciting spectacle, and many look forward to the second race in Diriyah today.

As Formula E enters its 9th season, it has become a far more serious competitor in the world of motorsports. Still, with Formula 1’s restart just around the corner, Formula E will need to continue to work to outshine its older and more popular sibling. Hopefully, with consumer sentiment on EVs overall shifting positively, we can see continued viewership growth on top of last year’s viewership record.

