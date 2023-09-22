By

On September 22, 2023, Rivian officially opens the doors to its new retail store in Brooklyn, a few blocks away from Domino Park and the Williamsburg Bridge. Rivian invites customers to visit its Brooklyn store to explore R1T and R1S options.

“Think playground, not showroom. You’re welcome to jump in and on our vehicles,” Rivian says about its new storefront in Brooklyn.

Rivian’s new store does look like a playground for adults, especially if you’re into outdoor adventure. Besides the Rivian R1T all-electric pickup truck and the R1S electric SUV, customers can also purchase outdoor gear for their upcoming adventures.

The company’s Brooklyn space is open Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Customers interested in purchasing an R1T or R1S electric vehicle may schedule a demo drive before they drop by the shop.

“Experience Specialists are on hand to answer any questions about Rivian vehicles and living with an EV, from how and where to plug into how to plan an EV road trip. Families and children are encouraged to come by and jump in (and on) our vehicles, which are built to explore,” Rivian told Teslarati.

In April, Rivian announced that R1T and R1S vehicles qualify for up to $3,750 in federal tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The company states that the R1 EVs’ batteries comply with the critical mineral sourcing required by the IRA. It also reminds customers that the EV tax incentives under the IRA have income and price restrictions.

Rivian opens store in Brooklyn for R1T, R1S demo drives & more