Rivian rolls out R1T Max Pack option with 410 miles of range

Rivian has joined the 400-mile club, with the electric truck maker noting that the R1T’s Dual Motor and Performance Dual Motor variants now have the best range in the company’s lineup. With the Max Pack option and 21″ wheels, the Rivian R1T could achieve an EPA-estimated range of 410 miles per charge.

Equipped with a Large Pack battery, the R1T could have a range of 352 miles per charge. That’s a pretty impressive range for the R1T, especially since the all-electric pickup truck is not exactly famed for its extreme efficiency. For a vehicle the size and weight of the R1T, 410 miles and 352 miles of range is noteworthy.

The Dual-Motor and Performance Dual-Motor R1T have the best range in our lineup, with an EPA-estimated 410 miles with our Max pack and 352 miles with our Large pack — both when paired with 21" wheels. Keep an eye out for full R1S range figures soon. pic.twitter.com/zVNg4jPHl0 — Rivian (@Rivian) August 30, 2023

In a follow-up post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Rivian noted that the R1T Max Pack must have 21-inch tires to achieve its 410-mile range. With 22-inch tires, the R1T Max Pack’s range drops to 380 miles per charge, and with 20-inch AT tires, the range drops further to 355 miles per charge.

The Rivian R1T Large Pack, on the other hand, would offer 352 miles of range per charge when equipped with 21-inch tires. With 22-inch tires, the R1T Large Pack’s range drops to 341 miles, and with 20-inch AT tires, 307 miles per charge.

Max pack, 21-Inch = 410 Miles

Max pack, 22-Inch = 380 Miles

Max pack, 20-Inch AT = 355 Miles

Large pack, 21-Inch = 352 Miles

Large pack, 22-Inch = 341 Miles

Large pack, 20-Inch AT = 307 Miles — Rivian (@Rivian) August 30, 2023

A look at Rivian’s online configurator would show that the R1T Max Pack can be purchased for as low as $89,000. Such a price would require customers to opt for the Adventure Package, a Dual Motor AWD drive system, a Max Pack battery, LA Silver paint, 21″ Road Wheels, and Black Mountain or Black Mountain + Dark Ash Wood interior.

Opting for the Large Pack battery, which gives 352 miles of range, drops the price to $79,000 before options. A look at the Rivian R1S configurator shows that the all-electric SUV only has the Large Pack option for a starting price of $84,000 before options, at least for now. The R1S’ Max Pack battery option is expected to be launched in the near future.

