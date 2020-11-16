First look at Rivian’s R1T and R1S Design Studio

Rivian has officially launched the Design Studio online configurator for the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, and Teslarati got a first-hand look at the available options. Currently, the Design Studio is only available to pre-order customers and will be launched to the general public on November 23rd.

Rivian’s R1T starts at $67,500 and the R1S at $70,000. The Design Studio allows reservation holders and prospective buyers to design their vehicles’ interior and exterior, along with the battery pack and variant that they so choose to purchase.

The Rivian Design Studio is similar to any online ordering platform for a vehicle. The only difference is the manufacturer’s available options regarding aesthetics and performance, which are outlined below.

R1T Design Studio

The R1T Design Studio offers several different options initially, including choosing a specific build and increased battery pack allowing for more range.

Next, the reservation holder will choose the color of their R1T. My design studio choice was the $2,500 Compass Yellow option, which is unique and is accompanied by eight other possible colors. Additionally, the owner will have the choice of the 20″ All-Terrain or All-Terrain Dark wheels and tires, which run an extra $1,800 and $3,500, respectively. There are also Sport and Sport Dark packages that run for the same prices.

For the outdoorsy owner, the notorious Rivian Camp Kitchen is also available. The automaker will include an induction cooktop, a built-in sink, a 4-gallon water tank and pump, and a 30 piece cookware set for an additional $5,000.

Finally, the interior colors for the R1T include the Standard Black Mountain and two other options: Ocean Coast and Forest Edge. Ocean Coast is available at no extra cost, and Forest Edge will add $2,000 to the vehicle’s purchase price.

Finally, a Summary page describes all of your choices when your vehicle will be delivered and the estimated price. A $1,000 deposit is required to confirm your reservation.

R1S Design Studio

The R1S Design Studio offers the same options as the R1T, without the increased battery pack.

The same color options are available, but since we chose the Launch Edition of the R1S, we have “Launch Green” available. The same colors are available for the R1T. The R1S has fewer “Wheels and Tires” options, however. Only the 20″ All-Terrain, the 21″ Road, and the 22″ Sport are available for Rivian’s SUV. Also, sorry to the R1S owners who want to do some cooking in the great outdoors. The SUV will not have an option for the Camp Kitchen.

The same interior colors are also available to choose from, with the Forest Edge adding $2,000 to the price once again.

Finally, the Summary page greets the customer, describing options chosen, delivery dates, and the $1,o00 refundable deposit.

The R1T and R1S will begin deliveries for the “Launch Edition” in August and June 2021, respectively. The Design Studio will be open to the general public in just one week, so if you don’t have a reservation, you’ll be able to customize one of Rivian’s EVs on November 23rd.