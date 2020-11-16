Tesla expands Mobile Service Fleet to China by using QR Code appointment setup

Tesla is launching a Mobile Service division in China and is using an easy to use QR Code initiation to schedule appointments.

Tesla owner-enthusiast @Ray4Tesla on Twitter reported the developments initially, posting a photograph that the electric automaker has shared, which details the Mobile Service fleet’s availability in Shanghai.

Tesla mobile service now starts in Shanghai. Scan the Tesla QR code to start the process. pic.twitter.com/LSQgGhbKuv — Ray4️⃣Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) November 16, 2020

A roughly translated version of the advertisement states:

“Tesla Shanghai

Door-to-door service

Repairable without going out

Scan the QR Code to make an appointment now!”

QR Codes allow Smartphone users to simply scan over the code with their cameras. This action then prompts the user with a message that will then open a link or application, allowing the vehicle owner to schedule an appointment without having to call anyone. It is an effortless, fast, and effective way to set up a Mobile Service appointment and could prove to be the most time-efficient way to receive maintenance on a car.

But the expansion of Tesla’s Mobile Service fleet is something the automaker has worked on for several years. During the Q4 2019 Earnings Call in January 2020, Tesla announced that one of the primary focuses of 2019 was to expand its fleet of Mobile Service Vehicles. It successfully accomplished this feat by doubling the number of cars it had to perform tasks at a customer’s house.

The company said:

“Our Mobile Service fleet almost doubled in 2019 to 743 vehicles, and we continue to open new service locations globally. As customers are increasingly buying their Tesla vehicles online, vehicle deliveries grew 50% while our retail footprint remained unchanged with a stable total store count across 2019.”

Evidently, the appearance of Mobile Servicing in China is in reaction to the overwhelming demand that Tesla has experienced within the country. Since the beginning of the year, Tesla has managed to sell over 82,000 units of the Model 3 alone, with the Model S and Model X still appearing in the country. These two vehicles are not produced in China, as they are shipped to the country from Tesla’s Fremont factory in Northern California.

Mobile Service alleviates trips to a Service Center for owners and leaves less congestion at Tesla Service Centers. Mobile Service can perform simple repairs like a removable part, 12-volt battery replacement, or tire rotation. The longer, more complex issues can be handled at one of Tesla’s Service Center locations. Introducing the Mobile Service fleet in China is a move that will surely increase customer satisfaction, which hopefully will lead to even stronger sales and delivery figures in the country.