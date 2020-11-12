Rivian reveals price, release dates for the R1T and R1S production version

Rivian revealed the prices and release dates for its R1T electric pickup truck and the R1S SUV. The company also announced that its configurator would be available to preorder holders on November 16. Rivian will send preorder holders an email to unlock early access to its configurator, which will be accessible to the public by November 23.

Launch Edition

Rivian will kick off deliveries in the Unites States with its limited R1T and R1S Launch Edition on June 2021 and August 2021, respectively. It plans to start R1T and R1S Launch Edition deliveries in Canada by November 2021. The company encourages preorder holders who are interested in acquiring the Launch Edition vehicles to reserve one as early as possible because supplies will be limited.

The R1T and R1S Launch Edition will come with Rivian’s premium Adventure Package and special interior badging. Launch Edition vehicles will also feature a unique paint option called “Launch Green,” as well as 20” All-Terrain or 22” Sport Wheels at no additional cost. The debut vehicles will offer an estimated 300+ mile range, suggesting that the vehicles will feature Rivian’s 135 kWh battery pack.

Rivian’s Equipment Packages

Rivian will be offering two equipment packages in its configurator named “Adventure” and “Explore.” Both equipment packages feature the same drivetrain and quad-motor configuration, as well as independent air suspension, active damping, and electro-hydrualic roll control.

They both also come with a panoramic all-glass roof, vegan leather seats, WiFi and 4G capabilities, and a 1000-lumen flashlight on the driver’s side door. Each package does have its own defining features.

Adventure Package

The Adventure Package is essentially the Launch Edition minus the the special Launch Green paint option, interior branding, and free wheel upgrade. It comes standard with Rivian’s Off-Road Upgrade, which features a reinforced underbody shield and an on-board air compressor. A powered tonneau cover is also included, as well as the company’s “Gear Guard” remote monitoring system.

Inside the vehicle, the Adventure Package comes with heated and cooled perforated vegan seats, a cabin with natural-grained ash wood, and the electric truck maker’s Rivian Elevation 360° audio system featuring a removable Bluetooth speaker. Deliveries for the R1T and R1S Adventure Package that are not part of the Launch Edition will start January 2022.

Our configurator goes live 11/16 for preorder holders. General access on 11/23. Learn about colors, new features, updated pricing and Launch Edition — a special launch configuration with US deliveries for R1T starting in June 2021 and R1S in August 2021. https://t.co/cQZEPzo85f — Rivian (@Rivian) November 11, 2020

Explore Package

Rivian’s Explore Package is the most affordable trim listed by the electric car maker. It features a “sport interior” with matte black finishes throughout the cabin and heated vegan leather seats. The Explore Package also comes with a standard surround sound audio system.

Unlike the Adventure Package, the tonneau cover of the Explore Package is manual. Although, the tonneau cover’s panels are designed to lock together to double as a camp table. Rivian will start delivering its Explore Package trim will on January 2022.

Rivian hasn’t revealed all the specs for the R1T EV pickup truck or the R1S SUV. However, the clean energy automaker did share some information about the R1T and R1S vehicles battery packs and driver-assist system, named Rivian Driver+. More details about the specs and features of the R1T and R1S might be released once the company’s configurator is live later this month.