Rivian launches jobs in Germany, Netherlands ahead of European expansion

Rivian has posted five new job opportunities in Europe, four in the Netherlands, and one in Germany, hinting toward an expansion of its electric vehicle business to a new continent as the first deliveries of its R1T pickup are set to begin next month.

In the Netherlands, Rivian has posted four new employment opportunities: three in Service and one in Delivery and Field Operations. All four positions are located in North Holland, Amsterdam. The service positions are related to Collision Repair and Field Service Planning and Compliance. The Delivery and Field Operations position is for an Enterprise Launch Program Manager who will “partner with multiple internal and external stakeholders to support the build-out of a seamless deployment strategy across a diverse product line of commercial vehicles across Europe.”

Meanwhile, the position in Germany is a Technician for the Launch Team and will help with pre-production vehicle builds, support new Service Centers in the region, improve functional efficiency in service procedures, and help build a well-running team that will handle servicing needs when the company launches its cars in the European market.

While Rivian is gearing up for its first deliveries ever next month, the company is already working to expand its production footprint and launch manufacturing in Europe. It was rumored that Rivian, while looking for its second U.S.-located assembly plant, was scoping out additional land in the United Kingdom for a European factory.

A report from Reuters in late July indicated that Rivian was ready to spend well over £1 billion ($1.39 billion) on its first European production plant, which could end up in the same prospective property that was being looked at by Tesla for Gigafactory UK. Rivian has declined to comment any specifics regarding its search for land for a new production facility in either the U.S. or the U.K., but Fort Worth has been vying for the electric car maker to build one of its facilities in Texas.

Additionally, British government agencies, including the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, did not comment, citing “individual investments” as the reason.

It seems uncertain if Rivian will bring the R1T and R1S to the European market. Rivian is eying smaller vehicle desings for European and Chinese consumers, according to CEO RJ Scaringe. “To really scale in those markets as we bring on follow-on products, having a production footprint outside the U.S. is going to be important. We wouldn’t be serious about building a car company if we weren’t thinking about China and Europe as important markets long term,” Scaringe said.

