Rivian could get a $440M tax incentive for 2,000-acre Texas facility

Rivian could benefit from a $440 million tax incentive from the City of Fort Worth, Texas if it meets specific requirements. Rivian’s potential Texas factory promises to deliver at least $5 billion in direct capital investment and more than 7,500 new jobs to the city.

Fort Worth’s City Council was scheduled to vote on an economic development agreement with Rivian this Tuesday, August 17. The meeting also included a public hearing and Council votes to designate Rivian’s potential factory a tax abatement reinvestment zone.

Local media reported that the City Council approved a $440 million tax incentive package with Rivian. However, City Council records have not been updated and do not reflect the approval yet.

According to city records about Rivian’s Texas factory, Fort Worth proposed to enter into an Economic Development Program Agreement (EDPA) with the EV automaker to provide up to 15 annual grants, capped at $440 million. Rivian must comply with specific requirements to qualify for the tax incentives.

There are three investment requirements that Rivian must meet. First, Rivian’s three facilities for vehicle manufacturing, component manufacturing, and its development center must be completed by December 31, 2024. Second, Rivian must spend a minimum of $2.0 billion in construction costs by December 31, 2024, and $1.6 of the expenses must go toward hard construction.

The last requirement pertains to the minimum taxable appraised value of Rivian’s facilities. The exact wording of the condition is as follows: “On or before January 1, 2025, the Company must locate or cause to be located taxable business personal property (BPP) that is new to the City on the Project Site having a minimum taxable appraised value of $3.0 billion upon the first assessment.”

Besides the investment conditions, Rivian must spend at least 15% of hard and soft construction costs with contractors from a Certified Minority and Women Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Company. If Rivian fails to comply with this requirement, there will be a 10% reduction in the maximum grant percentage.

Rivian must also meet employment and salary commitments, as seen below.

Rivian must provide a minimum of 1,875 full-time jobs on the Project Site on or before December 31, 2025.

Rivian must provide a minimum of 3,750 full-time jobs on the Project Site on or before December 31, 2026.

Rivian must provide a minimum of 7,500 full-time jobs on the Project Site on or before December 31, 2027.

The average annual salary for all full-time jobs required under the EDPA must be a minimum of $56,000.00.

Rivian’s proposed facility in the City of Fort Worth spans approximately 2,000 acres within Walsh Ranch. It is located near Interstate-20 and Bentley Road. The EV start-up plans to build on 12-million square feet of the site, including a vehicle manufacturing building, a vehicle component facility, and a development center.

