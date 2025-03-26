News
Rivian startup spinoff raises $105M in funding for micro EV production
Meet Also, Rivian’s micro EV spinoff, now a full-fledged startup with $105M in funding. It’s adapting Rivian’s tech for compact EVs.
Rivian’s skunkworks program has turned into a full-blown startup called Also. The new startup, which is separate from Rivian, raised $105 million from Eclipse Ventures. Also will focus on micromobility or the development of micro electric vehicles.
Also started within Rivian, aiming to figure out if the electric vehicle company’s technology could be condensed to fit smaller EVs, including vans, trucks, and SUVs. Eventually, the skunkworks program discovered it could, indeed, fit Rivian’s technology in smaller, more compact electric vehicles, but the project was bigger than Rivian.
“We’ve been taking the Rivian technology stack and adapting it to much smaller form factors and then coming up with some incredibly exciting embodiments of that technology in these very small form factors,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe told Reuters.
Rivian will always be part of Also. It holds a minority stake in Also and Rivian’s VP of future programs, Chris Yu, will be the startup’s president.
According to Scaringe, Also plans to debut its first vehicle designs later this year. One of the designs seems to be a bike, as Scringe described it having a seat, two wheels, and a screen with a few computers and a battery.
Also aims to start producing its flagship product by 2026 for customers in the United States and Europe. In addition, it plans to launch consumer and commercial vehicles made for Asia and South America.
Investor's Corner
Financial Times retracts report on Tesla’s alleged shady accounting
“Turns out FT can’t do finance,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk quipped on X.
The Financial Times has issued a retraction for an article it recently published that accused the electric vehicle maker of shady accounting practices.
The FT’s retraction has been appreciated by the electric vehicle community in social media, though many highlighted the fact that the publication’s initial erroneous allegations have already been spread across numerous other media outlets.
The Allegations
In an article published on March 19, the Financial Times pointed out that if one were to compare “Tesla’s capital expenditure in the last six months of 2024 to its valuation of the assets that money was spent on,” “$1.4 billion appears to have gone astray.”
The FT article highlighted that Tesla reported spending $6.3 billion on “purchases of property and equipment excluding finance leases, net of sales” in the second half of 2024. However, in that period, the company’s property, plant, and equipment only rose by $4.9 billion. As noted by members of the r/Accounting subreddit, this appeared to be the basis of the FT‘s article, which seemed careless at best.
Unfortunately, the publication’s allegations were quickly echoed by other news outlets, many of which proceeded to accuse Tesla of implementing shady accounting practices.
The Retraction
In its retraction, the Financial Times explained that Tesla’s payments for assets already purchased and the possible disposal of depreciated property could help explain the alleged discrepancy in the company’s numbers. With these in consideration, the publication noted that the “crack we’re left with at Tesla is now small enough — just under half a billion dollars — to be filled with some combination of foreign exchange movements, non-material asset write-offs, or the sale of machinery or equipment close to its not-fully depreciated value.”
“As we sound the Alphaville bugle while lowering this particular red flag, one unavoidable conclusion is that at a certain point it’s necessary to trust the auditor’s judgment,” the publication noted.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has responded to the Financial Times‘ retraction, commenting, “Turns out FT can’t do finance” in a post on social media platform X.
News
Starlink gets green light to launch internet services in Vietnam
Vietnam has given Starlink the green light. With mobile & aviation plans in the mix, SpaceX continues its push into Asia.
Starlink received the green light to launch its internet services in Vietnam.
The Vietnamese government noted SpaceX’s permission to launch Starlink services in the country is on a trial basis. Starlink’s trial period will last until the end of 2030. SpaceX has a subscriber limit of 600,000 within the trial period.
SpaceX can provide Starlink’s fixed and mobile internet service plans throughout Vietnam. It may also offer Starlink Aviation service plans.
According to Reuters, the Vietnamese government noted that there is no limit to foreign ownership of a service. It is uncertain if SpaceX has applied for a license to launch Starlink services in Vietnam.
Vietnam’s decision to permit Starlink services in the country differs from Italy’s decision to pause discussions regarding SpaceX’s internet service. According to Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, discussions of a Starlink deal with SpaceX have “come to a standstill. Crosetto cites the controversy surrounding Elon Musk as the reason for the pause on a Starlink deal. Italy was discussing a potential $1.6 billion, 5-year Starlink contract with SpaceX.
SpaceX is also trying to launch Starlink in India. The aerospace company has already signed deals with two of India’s top telecom companies for Starlink services. However, Starlink is still waiting for regulatory approval.
While waiting for regulatory approvals and license processing, SpaceX continues to improve its Starlink services. Recently, news broke that the Elon Musk-led company has plans to launch a new Starlink dish with gigabit speeds.
News
Tesla UK celebrates momentous delivery milestone
Tesla just delivered its 250,000th EV in the UK, marking a major milestone! The lucky owners? A family of four who got a Model 3.
Tesla recently delivered its 250,000th electric vehicle (EV) in the United Kingdom (UK). The American EV maker delivered its 200,000th car in the UK on March 28, 2024.
The 250,00th Tesla vehicle delivered in the UK was handed over to the Cotters, a small family of four with two children. The Cotters received a Tesla Model 3, showing that it still has a place among families.
Tesla UK sales increased by over 20% in February, with almost 4,000 units sold. Last month, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y ranked second and third, respectively, as the UK’s most popular cars. The Mini Cooper was the UK’s most popular car in February.
Tesla’s brand in the United Kingdom appears untainted by the recent controversy surrounding Musk, leading people in the United States to vandalize Tesla vehicles, stores, and Superchargers.
In the United States, the FBI has created a task force to squash Tesla attacks and end the acts of “domestic terrorism.” At least four people have been arrested related to Tesla attacks, one of which drove a car into a group of people protesting in front of a Tesla store. The other three allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at Tesla vehicles, stores, and Superchargers.
Wall Street analysts have acknowledged the adverse effect anti-Tesla sentiments could have on the company stock. However, the Tesla attacks have little to no impact on analysts’ recent Tesla target price estimates or predictions.
A few analysts have reduced their Tesla price targets as the first quarter ends. Wells Fargo’s Colin Langan cut Tesla’s price target to $130, while RBC slashed it to $320. However, some analysts maintained their price target, like Canaccord Genuity.
“Our estimate is informed by our opinion that some consumers are delaying vehicle purchases to access the new Model Y and 4Q24 earnings call commentary regarding Model Y-related factory retooling limiting production…We wonder whether purchase decision delays and production limitations are being misinterpreted as halted overall momentum for Tesla,” Canaccord analysts noted.
Rivian startup spinoff raises $105M in funding for micro EV production
Financial Times retracts report on Tesla’s alleged shady accounting
Starlink gets green light to launch internet services in Vietnam
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
Trending
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
-
Elon Musk6 days ago
Elon Musk confirms two measures Tesla is taking to fight vandalism
-
News5 days ago
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
-
News1 week ago
SpaceX rescue mission for stranded ISS astronauts nears end — Here’s when they’ll return home
-
News2 weeks ago
U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison
-
News2 weeks ago
Rivian supports Tesla despite all the Elon Musk hate
-
Elon Musk7 days ago
Tesla owners doxxed by controversial anti-DOGE website in clear intimidation tactic