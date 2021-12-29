Rivian prioritizes R1 orders with Large Battery Pack, Max Battery Pack deliveries pushed to 2023

By

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe recently reached out to preorder holders expecting deliveries for the R1T and R1S Explorer Package with Max battery packs. The company head also provided a general product roadmap leading up to 2023, reflecting Rivian’s commitment to maintaining clear and open communication with its customers.

Scaringe emailed Adventure and Explore Package preorder holders, informing them that their estimated delivery windows would be provided soon. According to the Rivian CEO, the company will be prioritizing the production of Adventure Package R1 vehicles with the Large Battery pack configuration. Rivian’s current delivery timeline for Explore Package R1 vehicles with Max Battery packs has been pushed into 2023.

Just released in an email from @Rivian : Explore Package & Max pack vehicles will not be delivered until 2023. Priority goes to Large Pack & Adventure configuration for 2022.



To note, @RJScaringe says 20% of orders are Max pack (400+ mile range). pic.twitter.com/dOP2FGhyVs — MissGoElectric (@MissGoElectric) December 28, 2021

“In order to serve the largest number of preorder holders, we will be prioritizing building the Adventure Package with Large pack battery during the next year. Explore Package preorders and vehicles with a Max pack battery configuration will follow in 2023. In setting our delivery timing, we optimized our build sequence around the build combination that would support us ramping as quickly as possible and therefore have the largest possible positive climate impact,” Scaringe wrote in the email.

Rivian plans to roll out a new feature in each customer’s Rivian Account Page that will display their delivery time estimates. According to Scaringe, the new feature will be tailored for each customer’s R1 configuration.

“We realize these timing estimates may be different than what some of you had originally expected,” Scaringe wrote. “We know any shifts in timing can be challenging as you try to plan vehicle purchases and trips you want to take. To Max pack and Explore preorder holders who have been with us since 2018 and 2019 whose delivery windows may push into 2023 — we value your loyalty and commitment and will be reaching out to you in January to gauge your interest in reconfiguring to an Adventure Package with Large pack battery so that you can take delivery in 2022.”

In its Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter, Rivian noted a significant rise in R1 vehicle preorders. The company reported preorders increasing by about 48% in two and a half months, from 48,000 on September 30 to about 71,000 by December 15.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Rivian prioritizes R1 orders with Large Battery Pack, Max Battery Pack deliveries pushed to 2023