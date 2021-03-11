Rivian CEO shows R1S’ interior and impressive storage space

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe recently shared a video of the R1S SUV’s interior and showed how the back seats fold down flat, making it perfect for camping with the family.

Scaringe’s video provides a rare look inside the Rivian R1S. He mentioned that many people ask him how the second and third-row seats of the R1S fold down. The video shows that the second and third-row seats align perfectly when folded flat.

The alignment of the seats provides ample open space for outdoor equipment and gear. The flat surface may also be perfect for a bed, like a Dreamcase, providing a comfy place to rest while out on an adventure.

Scaringe laid flat on his back inside the R1S, noting that while he stands at 6 feet 2 inches, there was still some space between his feet and the tailgate. Based on the video, a person as tall as Scaringe can fully lay down in the R1S with the liftgate and tailgate closed.

“It is an awesome car camping setup,” Scaringe said.

One of Rivian’s goals is to provide an electric vehicle for people who seek outdoor adventure. In a previous video, Scaringe mentioned working on different modes, like Drift Mode. It would be interesting to see if Rivian also develops something similar to Tesla’s Camp Mode.

Rivian R1T deliveries are expected to start in June. R1S deliveries are scheduled to begin in August.

