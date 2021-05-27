Rivian pushes R1T deliveries to July, updates standard features and Drive program

By

Rivian has provided reservation holders for their Launch Edition R1T with a new update for deliveries that will now take place in July, one month later than previously expected. Along with the newly revised date of delivery, Rivian has updated several standard features for the all-electric truck and revised its Drive program.

July Deliveries and Buyer Contact

Rivian now states that initial deliveries of the R1T will begin in July and should be completed by next Spring for its Launch Edition of the R1T and R1S. Rivian Guides will begin contacting pre-orderers through email and will also call reservation holders to discuss the configuration of their vehicle, along with the estimated time of delivery.

Rivian was set to begin delivering vehicles last year, but production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the automaker slated production to begin this year, deliveries were expected to begin in June, but it appears unexpected delays have forced Rivian to push them back to July.

The company has also announced the addition of Rivian Adventure Gear in its configurator. Everything from the Rooftop Tent, to a Rivian Wall charger, is available in the configurator for owners to purchase as add-ons to their new all-electric vehicles.

New Standard Features, and Revised Add-Ons

Rivian has also revised several upgrades that were originally standard with the Launch Edition vehicles. The Off-Road Upgrade, which reinforced the underside of the body with a protective shield, dual front bumper tow hooks and an air compressor, is now optional for Launch Edition and Adventure Package reservation holders.

“Over the past months, we’ve talked with many of you about the Electric Adventures you’ll soon be taking. While the trips all sound exciting, they don’t always involve extreme off-roading — the standard capability of our vehicles is more than enough,” Rivian wrote in a blog post. Deselecting the options will decrease the price of the vehicle by $2,000.

However, the Air Compressor add-on is now going to be standard on all Rivian vehicles. This is a great touch in case you catch a flat or just need to refill a tire to the preferred air pressure level during the drive. Even more so, bike riders who need some air pressure could also see some benefit from having the standard air compressor installed on their vehicle.

Additionally, the Rivian Camp Kitchen will now include the Snow Peak Kitchen Set, a 30-piece, ultralight set of plates, pots, pans, utensils, silverware, and cups for up to four people. This will complement the Rivian stovetop that comes with the $5,000 Camp Kitchen add-on.

Drive Program to begin in August

The Drive Program from Rivian will also launch in August and will give prospective buyers or EV enthusiasts the opportunity to experience an R1T or R1S without having to head to a showroom.

“Our drive program includes two types of experiences — at-home drives and tour events. For our at-home drives, simply schedule the date and time that’s most convenient, and we will bring the vehicle to you,” Rivian described. “You can choose an in-depth walkaround by one of our team members or opt for a self-guided tour.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below, or be sure to email me at [email protected] or on Twitter @KlenderJoey.

Rivian pushes R1T deliveries to July, updates standard features and Drive program