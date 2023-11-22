By

Rivian recently announced that R1T leasing would be available starting next week.

The Rivian R1T leasing program will be available in select states across the United States. Customers may choose any of the vehicles available via Rivian’s online inventory.

Vehicle availability depends on the state in which customers will be taking delivery. Delivery estimates are 1-6 weeks for R1T configurations through Rivian’s inventory. Rivian’s inventory has configurations like a silver R1T Dual-Motor AWD with two tow hooks and a Max battery pack for $93,500. A limestone R1T Dual-Motor AWD Performance with Max battery pack is also available for $97,750.

Rivian recently rolled out special offers for purchases from its inventory shop. The company is offering a free Rivian Wall Charger and up to $2,000 in credit from Qmerit with every R1T purchase. The offer lasts until December 21, 2023.

Rivian increased its 2023 guidance after releasing its Q 2023 results. The company’s new guidance is now 54,000 units. It also reported reaching an annualized production rate of more than 65,000.

“Due to the progress experienced on our production lines, the ramp of our in-house motor line, and the supply chain outlook, we are increasing our 2023 production guidance to 54,000 total units. Our progress on cost management has also continued, and therefore, we are improving our Adj. EBITDA guidance to $(4,000) million. We are also lowering our capital expenditures guidance to $1,100 million,” stated Rivian.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Rivian R1T leasing coming soon