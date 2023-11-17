By

Rivian is offering R1T buyers some special offers to sweeten their purchases this holiday season. The car manufacturer is offering a Rivian Wall Charger and a credit of up to $2,000 from Qmerit for no additional charge.

Rivian’s Wall Charger is valued at $750. The installation costs for the Wall Charger may vary depending on its location, proximity to the electrical panel, wiring condition, and more.

Rivian’s special offer lasts for R1T purchases through December 21, 2023. It is available for any R1T purchase from Rivian’s available configurations, meaning the offer applies to the vehicles in the company’s inventory.

Buyers have plenty of options in Rivian’s available inventory, including a Silver R1T Quad-Motor AWD with a Large battery pack for $87,000 or a Midnight black R1T Quad-Motor AWD with a Large battery pack and two tow hooks for $93,350. The availability of R1T vehicles in Rivian’s inventory varies depending on the zip code and options like paint color and battery pack size.

“Our weatherproof Wall Charger is Rivian’s fastest and most convenient way to charge your R1T at home. You can even set your charging schedule through the Rivian mobile app to fit your lifestyle.

“Best of all, in most cases, you’ll take delivery in 1–6 weeks. There’s never been a better time to get an R1T in the fastest way possible,” stated Rivian.

Rivian sweetens R1T purchases with a special offer