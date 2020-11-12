Closer look at Rivian’s R1T, R1S battery pack and driver-assist system

Rivian recently revealed more details about its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. Teslarati previously discussed the price and specific trims and/or equipment packages that Rivian will offer for the R1T and R1S, which include the Launch Edition, Adventure Package, and Explore Package.

The Launch Edition, as well as the Adventure and Explore Package R1T and R1S vehicles have an estimated 300+ miles of range per charge, according to Rivian. During the launch of the R1T and R1S back in 2018, Rivian remarked that it would be releasing three battery options for its vehicles: a 105 kWh pack, capable of providing 230+ miles of range; a 135 kWh battery with 300+ miles of range, and a 180 kWh pack which offers 400+ miles of range. It seems Rivian’s early production vehicles will be equipped with its midrange battery.

The EV truck manufacturer did note, however, that the 400+ mile variant of the R1T will be available beginning in January 2022. It will only offer the 300+ mile R1T variant in 2021 and a longer-range variant with five and/or seven seats will be announced at a later date. A 250+ mile variant, which will be offered at a lower price, will be available for the R1T and R1S at a later date as well.

(Credit: Teslarati)

Rivian’s R1T and R1S line will come standard with Rivian Driver+, the company’s advanced driver-assist system, which promises to a true hands-free driving assistance experience. The system will be capable of over-the-air software updates.

Similar to Tesla’s Autopilot, Rivian Driver+ will have the capability to automatically steer, adjust speed, and change lanes. However, Rivian noted that the system will only be available on select highways at launch. More areas will be available in the future. Also like Autopilot, Driver+ requires drivers to have their full attention on the road.

Rivian Driver+ features two redundant compute platforms, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and 10 exterior cameras. A suite of 5 radars and high-precision GPS is also equipped on the vehicle, as well as an interior camera designed to monitor driver alertness.

The specs and features Rivian chose to include in its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV reflects the kind of automaker it wants to be and they type of vehicles it wants to provide to drivers who like having adventures outdoors, like overlanding. Specific features, like the capability of the R1T’s manual tonneau cover to change into a table, seem specifically tailored for certain pickup truck users. It’s almost as if each Rivian car will be a “bespoke” vehicle.

The success of Rivian’s take on the EV pickup and SUV will be known in due time, most probably after Summer 2021 when deliveries of the R1T and R1S Launch Editions are slated for release.