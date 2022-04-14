Rivian’s new sustainability officer has a successful track record of environmental prioritization

By

Rivian Automotive announced it has hired Anisa Kamadoli Costa as its first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer, bringing a proven and successful track record of environmental prioritization to the electric automaker.

At Rivian, Costa will be responsible for the company’s sustainability roadmap for both the business and its products. Additionally, she will help lead the Forever Foundation, which Rivian established at its IPO with 8.3 million shares, or 1 percent of the company’s equity.

Amidst Rivian’s push toward sustainable transportation, there are several tasks the electric automaker requires Costa to align with during her tenure. Among these, Costa will “oversee accounting of carbon emissions and other sustainability metrics, enabling data to be embedded into operations to inform decisions company-wide, including those about product design, manufacturing, energy and charging infrastructure, materials sourcing, responsible mining, and aggressive waste management,” a press release from the automaker said.

After earning a bachelor’s degree from Barnard College, Costa earned a Master’s Degree in International Affairs from Columbia University in New York City. She then completed Harvard Business School’s Program for Leadership Development.

Prior to Rivian, Costa brought Tiffany & Co., a high-end and luxury jewelry retailer, to be recognized as the fourth-most sustainable company globally on Barron’s 2020 rankings. During her nearly twenty years at Tiffany, she led the company’s metric-driven environmental, social, and governance agenda. She also helped the jeweler align with its sustainability priorities, which centered and focused on responsible mining operations and proper oceanic and land conservation.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Anisa to our leadership team,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe commented on Costa’s hiring. “Across the organization, she will help us integrate environmental and social impact into our decisions. The sustainability strategies we set today will have lasting influence on our company and our world, and Anisa’s mindset positions her extremely well to lead and drive these critical activities.”

With Rivian’s Forever foundation, Anisa will drive “alignment between the company’s sustainability priorities and Forever’s grant-making dedicated to high-impact climate initiatives that include preserving and restoring wildlands, waterways, and oceans, and protecting the critical biodiversity needed for our planet’s long-term survival,” the company said.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected]

Rivian’s new sustainability officer has a successful track record of environmental prioritization