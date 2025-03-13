Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe showed some support for Tesla despite all the Elon Musk hate that has been spreading. Scaringe’s stance on all the Tesla amid the protests and vandalism starkly differs from what seems to be the popular opinion lately.

RJ Scaringe attended the South by Southwest (SXSW) event in Austin earlier this week. The Rivian CEO briefly talked about Tesla and its current predicament.

“When we look at Tesla and other manufacturers, I think it’s incredibly important that we have [a] choice. We need Tesla to be successful, we need other manufacturers to be successful,” answered Scaringe graciously. https://t.co/reFiBTeAdI— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 11, 2025

In the past, Scaringe has talked about the electric vehicles industry’s growth and how EV automakers need to offer different designs to help it expand. He acknowledges that Tesla started the current EV revolution and once called it a “very inspirational” company. However, the Rivian CEO also encourages EV automakers to make their own mark in this rising industry.

Advertisement

“If you’re a consumer that’s thinking about buying a car and you want to spend less than $50,000, there are just not that many great electric options,” Scaringe noted during his SXSW appearance.

He noted that the base Tesla Model Y is less than $50,000 but also pointed out that it might be someone’s design or brand preference. In Rivian’s case, nature lovers were attracted to the company’s designs and features.

“I was sort of fortunate [to attract buyers who like nature]. I love the outdoors, active sports, and things like that,” Scaringe said. “But there’s also a strategy to realize that if we can build a product that enables and inspires people to be outdoors, it’s going to help people to want to be active participants in sustainability.”

Rivian signed a 2-year headlining sponsorship agreement with SXSW. It has planned plenty of fun activities and exhibits for the annual festival, including an Electric Roadhouse space inspired by Texas Roadhouse.

Rivian R1T and R1S demo drives are available at SXSW until the end of the event on March 15, 2025. The Rivian R2 will also be on display during the festival.