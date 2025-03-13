Meta taps X’s open-source algorithm for its own Community Notes system

Meta Platforms Inc. will begin tests of its Community Notes program, a crowd-sourced fact-checking system modeled after Elon Musk’s X, on March 18. Meta intends to use Community Notes on Facebook, Instagram, Threads.

The announcement was posted by Meta in a blog post on its official website.

Tapping Into X’s Model

Meta’s shift to a Community Notes-style fact-checking system was mentioned by CEO Mark Zuckerberg back in January. At the time, the CEO noted that Meta’s third-party fact-checkers had become “politically biased.” Interestingly enough, Meta’s Community Notes will build on X’s open-source algorithm.

As per the social media giant in its blog post: “We won’t be reinventing the wheel. Initially we will use X’s open source algorithm as the basis of our rating system. This will allow us to build on what X has created and improve it for our own platforms over time,” Meta wrote in its blog post. At X, we’ve spent years refining @CommunityNotes, driven by our core belief in transparency. That’s why our algorithm and program details have always been open-source — freely available for anyone to use and build upon. This openness has enabled Meta to start with a… https://t.co/OOckyf9roy— Safety (@Safety) March 13, 2025

Building on X’s System

Meta did note that it could eventually develop and explore adjusted iterations of the Community Notes system in the future. The company, however, remained optimistic that its X-inspired crowd-sourced fact-checking system would be “less biased than the third party fact checking program it replaces.”

“As X’s algorithm and program information is open source – meaning free and available for anyone to use – we can build on what X has done, learn from the researchers who have studied it, and improve the system for our own platforms. As our own version develops, we may explore different or adjusted algorithms to support how Community Notes are ranked and rated,” Meta wrote.

Experts Question Approach

Meta’s shift to a crowd-sourced fact-checking system has received polarizing reactions. Dan Evon of RumorGuard warned that Meta’s decision “not only removes a valuable resource for users, but it also provides an air of legitimacy to a popular disinformation narrative: That fact-checking is politically biased. Fact-checkers provide a valuable service by adding important context to the viral claims that mislead and misinform millions of users on Meta,” as noted in a report from the Associated Press.