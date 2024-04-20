Rivian launches PPF wraps for R1T with limited-time discount

By

Rivian has launched paint protection film (PPF) wraps for the R1T electric pickup, along with a limited-time discount for those who order soon.

The electric truck maker launched the Xpel Stealth wraps in an email on Saturday, offering the upgrade at no extra cost on orders through April 30, according to company’s order configurator. After April, the price of the upgrade will increase to $5,000, as the promotion comes to an end.

“This month only! Get a sleek satin finish with XPEL STEALTH™ paint protection on select R1 configurations at no extra charge. That’s a $5,000 value,” writes Rivian in the email. “Help protect your vehicle from chips, scratches and road debris, while giving your Rivian a unique finish. Limited quantities are available — just look for configurations that list STEALTH™ paint protection as an option. Offer valid until April 30.”

The PPF wrap is intended to protect the vehicles paint job from chips, scratches, and other road debris, along with offering added UV resistance. The wrap also gives the paint a satin finish, and the automaker says that the Stealth wrap has been designed to enhance each of its paint colors.

Rivian currently does not offer the wrap option for the R1S, as shown on the order configurator.

Earlier this month, Rivian celebrated the production of its 100,000th vehicle at its plant in Normal, Illinois, just as the automaker shut down the plant for retooling. Rivian vehicles also gained access to the Tesla Supercharger network last month, offering owners the ability to charge at the network’s more than 2,000 additional charging stations in North America.

Earlier this week, Rivian also announced plans to lay off around 1 percent of its workforce, after laying off around 10 percent of workers in February.

