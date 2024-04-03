Rivian celebrates 100,000-vehicle milestone

By

Rivian recently achieved something remarkable at its Normal, IL plant. As per CEO RJ Scaringe, Rivian successfully hit its 100,000-vehicle milestone. An image of the vehicle, a Rivian R1S, was posted by the chief executive on social media platform X.

Rivian is seeing quite a lot of momentum as of late. The company beat expectations by producing 13,980 and delivering 13,588 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024. Analysts were expecting Rivian to produce 13,800 vehicles and deliver 11,900 units in Q1 2024. The company also announced that it was maintaining its production guidance of 57,000 vehicles for full year 2024.

Rivian currently only produces vehicles at its Normal, IL facility. Thus, the 100,000th R1S posted by Scaringe was produced at the plant. All vehicles that the company will deliver this year will likely be from the factory as well.

Apart from impressive Q1 results, Rivian also recently started rolling out North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters to its existing customers, allowing them to access over 15,000 compatible Tesla Supercharger stations. Rivian’s NACS rollout has earned praise from users, with drivers lauding Rivian for integrating Supercharging prices into its vehicles’ displays. The Rivian CEO dubbed the company’s NACS rollout a “great collaboration with the Tesla team.”

Interest has also been high for Rivian’s next-generation vehicles, the R2 crossover SUV, the R3, and the R3X. The three new been received warmly by the electric vehicle community, and it ultimately resulted in the Rivian R2 receiving 68,000 reservations in less than 24 hours.

“Overwhelmed by the wonderful response to our new vehicles: R2, R3 and R3X. In less than 24 hours, we’ve taken more than 68,000 R2 reservations. We are thrilled to see this vehicle resonate so strongly with our community!” RJ Scaringe wrote in a post on X.

