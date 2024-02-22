Rivian laying off 10% of salaried workers in bid to optimize cost efficiency

By

During the company’s fourth quarter 2023 earnings call, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe announced that the automaker would be cutting about 10% of its salaried workers. The job cuts are part of the company’s efforts to optimize its cost efficiency.

The Rivian CEO announced the workforce adjustment during his opening remarks at the Q4 2023 earnings call. Scaringe noted that it was a difficult decision, but the cuts, among other initiatives, should help Rivian maximize its potential impact.

“As part of our ongoing focus on driving cost efficiency, we announced internally today the difficult decision to reduce the number of salaried employees by approximately 10%. These difficult decisions, among other initiatives, I plan to discuss, enable us to maximize the amount of impact we can have as a company,” Scaringe said.

Rivian has been making some serious progress in controlling its production costs. As per the CEO, Rivian’s cost efficiency improvements were notable in 2023, with the EV maker vastly raising its production and deliveries over the year while implementing optimizations to the company’s current products.

“The progress we’ve made on ramping production and driving greater cost efficiency was significant in 2023. During the full year, we more than doubled production and deliveries and exceeded our initial production guidance by more than 7,000 vehicles.

“The team achieved this while also successfully managing the complex integration of new engineering design changes, including our in-house drive units for both the EDV and R1 platforms, LFP battery packs for EDV, and new vehicle variance, such as our Max Pack,” Scaringe noted, adding that gross profit per vehicle improved by about $81,000 compared to Q4 2022.

Rivian closed out the fourth quarter of 2023 with $9.3 billion in cash, investments, and readily accessible funds, the automaker noted in a press release. Factoring in the company’s credit line, Rivian’s total liquidity reached $10.5 billion by the end of 2023, positioning them for further growth.

